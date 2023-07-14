Midland
CONTRIBUTED

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The grammy-nominated country music group, Midland, will perform the pre-race concert to kick off the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 16.

Midland, from Dripping Springs, Texas, is a neotraditional country trio. The band includes frontman and lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist and vocalist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you