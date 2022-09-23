Underneath first trestle

Looking through the undercarriage of the first trestle on the Mendota Trail, the sights in the valley are quite picturesque.

 Tanner Cook

MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but its local hawk migration certainly does not.

In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of the town.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mendota Community Center, located at 2465 Mendota Road. For more information, contact Dye at ddye884464@aol.com or (276) 644-1248.