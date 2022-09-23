MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but its local hawk migration certainly does not.
In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of the town.
The event includes a used book sale, live music, a chili cook-off and sheet cake bake-off, Mendota history exhibits and more. Food options include “street tacos, nachos and cheese, hotdogs and soft drinks.” Local vendors, such as Feisty Bee and Leathercraft, will be on-site selling goods.
Guests can participate in a 50/50 raffle, and games for kids will be held throughout the day. Two and a half miles of the Mendota Trail will also be open to the public, where guests can experience the beautiful landscape, river and swinging bridge.
Dorothy Dye, president of the Mendota Community Association, calls her hometown a “hidden treasure” and looks forward to the festival every year, where she demonstrates basket weaving.
“All of the proceeds from the festival this year goes toward the building of a community picnic shelter,” she said.
The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mendota Community Center, located at 2465 Mendota Road. For more information, contact Dye at ddye884464@aol.com or (276) 644-1248.