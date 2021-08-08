The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy is gearing up for another season with auditions for interested young singers from across the region.
Auditions for the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Aug. 16 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Barn at Boone Falls Reserve, located at 1770 Old Gray Station Rd. in Johnson City.
Auditions for the Emory Virginia Children’s Choir will be held Aug. 19 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the chapel on the campus of Emory & Henry College.
Auditions for both groups are open to children in grades 3 and up. Singers are auditioned in small groups and no preparation is necessary. Auditions take about 25 minutes and are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the upheaval it caused, MECCA had a successful season in 2020-21. “We were able to rehearse together in great locations, give outdoor concerts, record virtual choirs, and we were even involved in an international choral festival!” Artistic Director Jane Morison said.
In addition to its seasonal concerts, this year’s choirs will perform with Symphony of the Mountains, at the Paramount Center for the Arts, and at Biltmore Estate.
In the past, MECCA choirs have performed at Carnegie Hall, in Greece, Ireland and Hungary, and collaborated with Barter Theatre and many other area performing arts organizations. The organization’s singers are regularly selected to participate in national, regional, state and district honor choirs, for Governor’s Schools in Tennessee and Virginia, and as national soloists.
To learn more about MECCA or the auditions, contact Morison at [email protected] or call 423-914-9082. Or visit www.meccacademy.org.