BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College will host its 50th anniversary Home Craft Days Festival Oct. 15-17 with the same great music, crafts and artistry that bring thousands to the campus each year.
MECC, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 mitigation team, has modified some events to promote the health and safety of all attendees. Masks will be required both in indoor and outdoor spaces as crowd sizes may limit the ability to social distance.
The Home Craft Days Festival will feature two full days of concerts; craft vendors; and demonstrations of weaving, pottery making, grist milling, wood crafting, basket weaving, broom making, quilting, tatting and more.
Heading the free Friday night concert will be Tommy Bledsoe, Rich Kirby, Tyler Hughes, and Todd Meade; the McClain Family Band; and the Blue Ridge Girls. The concert will start at 6 p.m. in the Phillips-Taylor Hall Goodloe Center. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, guests are invited to enjoy free Dough & Joe and Wayne Park’s Kettle Corn while supplies last. Back Draft Bar-B-Q will also offer a paid dinner option for guests.
For the first time, Home Craft Days has partnered with the Trail of the Lonesome Pine Drama in Big Stone Gap to feature two free performances. The performances will be held at the June Tolliver House at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the two free Trail performances can be obtained at the information booth in parking lot C, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served, basis. Mountain Empire Older Citizens will offer a free shuttle from the festival to the theater, returning to the campus following each performance.
“This annual festival is a homecoming, a chance for family and friends to gather and share our cultural heritage,” said festival director Mike Gilley. “We ae excited to showcase the best of the region’s music, crafts and food.”
Craft and food vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Saturday’s music schedule includes: Todd Meade and Family, Rich Kirby, Bill & the Bells, the Empty Bottle String Band, Jim Lloyd, Whitetop Mountain Band, Ed Snodderly, Anndrena Belcher Tribute, Town Branch Bluegrass, Jack Wright, Square Dance with Crooked Road Ramblers, Mountain Melody School, Brandon Maggard, Angie Debord, The White Brothers, Joy Blair, Danny Whited and Friends of Bluegrass, Nobody’s Business, Thomas Cassell & Tray Wellington, and Richard Phillips and Friends.
Sunday’s performers include: John Haywood, George Reynolds, the Childress Family, Bill McCall, Tommy Bledsoe, Trinity Valley Travelers, Siegan, Oscar Harris and Heather Pace, Smith Family Singers, Gap Civil, MECC String Band, Travis Kern, Roxanne McDaniels, Jack Beck, Hillbilly Hippies, My New Favorites, and Andrew and Rebecca Barnes.
Admission is free for all festival events. MECC is located on U.S. Route 23 just south of Big Stone Gap. Parking and free shuttle rides for the festival will be offered at five locations in Big Stone Gap. Masks are required on buses, no exceptions.
Locations include:
• Union High School (formerly Powell Valley High School) front parking lot
• Curbside, Wood Avenue, in Front of Food City
• Curbside, municipal parking lot behind post office/federal building
• Country Inn
• Quality Inn