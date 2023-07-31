HILTONS, Va. — The McLain Family Band has performed at the Carter Family Fold for nearly 50 years. This weekend, the tradition continues.
The bluegrass band will take to the Carter Fold stage at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at the music venue in Hiltons, Virginia.
The group originated in Kentucky and celebrates its 55th anniversary of music this year, according to a release from the band. The band’s website says since 1968, the McLain Family Band has performed in 64 countries and all 50 states. They have also performed at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center, the Grand Ole Opry and many other venues. The band is also a winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association's Distinguished Achievement Award.
The McLain Family Band began performing at the Carter Fold and Music Center when Janette Carter first began presenting concerts in the old A.P. Carter Grocery in 1974.
Raymond K. McLain formed the Kentucky band in 1968 with his son Raymond and daughters Ruth and Alice. For 11 years, the McLain Family Band hosted the McLain Family Band Festival, which was featured on NPR’s “Folk Festival USA” and produced by Kentucky Educational TV for national distribution. Other television appearances include NBC’s “Today,” “The CBS Morning News,” “Good Morning America,” the Pearl Bailey PBS special, the BBC, TNN’s “Nashville Now” and “The Johnny Cash Christmas Special.”
The core touring band includes Raymond McLain, Ruth McLain, Alice and Al White and Daxson Lewis, with occasional guest appearances from Nancy Ann Wartman and Michael and Jennifer McLain.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.