HILTONS, Va. — The McLain Family Band has performed at the Carter Family Fold for nearly 50 years. This weekend, the tradition continues.

The bluegrass band will take to the Carter Fold stage at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at the music venue in Hiltons, Virginia.

McLain Family Band celebrates 50 years

The original McLain Family Band consisted of the late Raymond K. McLain and his three oldest children, Raymond W., Alice and Ruth. Siblings Nancy Ann and Michael also joined in.

