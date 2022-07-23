KINGSPORT — As Fun Fest came to a close Saturday, festival attendees grabbed the opportunity to enjoy some of the celebration’s final events. Some took in the mobile artwork on display at the Car Show and Cruise-in, and others appreciated the stationary kind on the walls of the Renaissance Center.
Car Show
The Car Show and Cruise-in on East Main Street was hosted by the Dan’l Boone Car Club. Dave Williams, event chairman, said the show has been a part of Fun Fest for at least 15 years.
“It’s just an aspect of Fun Fest where people can look and see the cars and ask people about their car,” Williams said. “They can ask questions about whether it’s old or new or whatever.”
Williams said Saturday morning that organizers expected about 250 cars to participate.
He added that the car show appeals to anyone interested in seeing nice vehicles.
Steve Gostomski, who attends every year, brought his 1978 Pontiac Trans Am. He got the car when it was new, and the vehicle has only has 16,500 miles on it.
“It goes from show to show,” Gostomski said. “Once in a while, I take it for a cruise just to keep all the oil working good.”
He said the annual event is a chance to show off his ride.
“You get a chance to show something you got pride and joy in over the years,” Gostomski said. “Why else do you own a car like this? It’s because you want people to see what you got. So you don’t want to hide it; get it out so the public can see a piece of motor history.”
Billy Rhoten said the event is a Fun Fest tradition.
“The car show is important because this area has a ton of hot rods, antique cars, and nice show cars,” Rhoten said. “I think it’s good for this area to keep this tradition alive.”
Rhoten said he came to the show to see all the cars and meet new people, and it also gives people an excuse to show off their cars.
Debbie Quillen said she always comes to the event.
“We enjoy looking at all the old cars,” Quillen said. “It’s the cars that we grew up with. Back in that day, cars actually looked like something symbolic. They all had different features going on. You knew when you passed one what it was.”
The event featured many types of vehicles, including Jeeps, vans, trucks and cars. It also showcased both older and newer models as well as themed and stylized cars.
Hayley Parker said the show is a family affair.
“My stepdad and brother really enjoy these car shows, so we bought our families and came to enjoy it with them,” Parker said. “The show seems to bring a lot of people out, and I mean, it brought our family together to come and enjoy something as a family.”
Paint Kingsport
Another event some people enjoyed on Saturday was the “Paint Kingsport” Plein Air Art Show at the Renaissance Center.
The gallery featured paintings produced in the outdoors, and the pieces were part of a competition.
Gail Cole and her friend Julia West were among those who decided to check out the artwork.
“We love art, and we love the idea of plein art painting where they’re painting live as opposed to from a photograph,” Cole said. “This is the part of Fun Fest that we came to see and participate and we are glad they have it.”
Amanda Naylor said she found the art moving and beautiful.
“I love East Tennessee and nature,” Naylor said. “I also love how that was captured in some of these pieces. They are incredible, and I’m very impressed.”
Naylor decided to visit the gallery after she finished a meeting at the Renaissance Center.
“I noticed when I was walking in the building that there was a sign about the gallery,” Naylor said. “I’ve only recently moved back to Kingsport, but when I lived here years ago, I knew there used to be these great art exhibitions here from time to time. So I thought, ‘Oh good; I’ll get to see one.’ ”
She said the gallery shows how talented some local residents are.
“I think it’s important to do something like this during a city festival,” Naylor said. “It shows off the creativity of the citizens, and I think it’s important. Besides all the fun and outdoor activities and concerts and stuff, it’s important to see people’s artistic work.”
Cole said she liked that the gallery featured local artists.
The display included more than 30 paintings of many subjects.