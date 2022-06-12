No exercise classes. No acupuncture. No trips to the library, or regular get-togethers with friends.
Like many of us, storyteller Carol Birch spent long stretches of the past few years stuck at home—and for her, that was a good thing.
“It all just stopped,” she said. “Being locked up in the house, I actually had enough time to get away from my procrastination and fall into reverie. That was the great gift of the pandemic for me.”
Creatively, Birch found that this experience unlocked new worlds. She was moved to develop new personal work, a genre of storytelling that had not previously, for whatever reason, been a mainstay in her repertoire. She worked especially hard on new pieces about her late parents, who both lived through the 1918 flu pandemic.
During a week’s worth of live performances for the International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! series, June 14–18, Birch will share some of these new tales. She’ll also perform a selection of the historical and literary pieces for which she is well- known. The concerts will take place daily at ISC’s Jonesborough location at 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Advance purchase is recommended.
Birch will offer two very different performances on Saturday, June 18. At 10:30 a.m., she’ll host a special children’s concert, a fun program designed for families (especially kids ages 5–10). Tickets are just $5 for all ages. Audience members are asked to wear a mask at all times for all performances.
Later that day, for her 2 p.m. matinee concert, Birch will perform what has become her signature story: a tale about the life and times of sports legend Lou Gehrig. Never much of a baseball fan, Birch was drawn to the player’s strength of character and deeply felt values.
“I talk about courage and compassion and zest for living. Those are the things that make my stories sing,” she said. The Gehrig piece is typical of Birch’s highly respected explorations of American life in the 20th century, a time of great upheaval as well as incredible acts of courage and compassion.
Starting on Thursday, June 16, one of Birch’s concerts will be available online for anyone who wants to watch from home. Filmed during her residency in Jonesborough, the virtual concert will feature her story about the North Platte Canteen, an inspiring piece about volunteers in Nebraska who fed millions of soldiers with food from their own gardens and ration cards. Online tickets are priced at $15 per household. The concert will remain available to watch and rewatch until Monday at midnight.