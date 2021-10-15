JONESBOROUGH — Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center will host an opening reception today for painter Mary Barton Nees, the featured artist in its next Artist Exhibition Series.
The opening reception will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. Nees' artwork will be available for purchase, and she will be present for questions during the reception. After, the exhibitions are free and open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nees taught art history and color theory as an adjunct member of the Art and Design faculty at East Tennessee State University. She was trained at Cornell University, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and at the Barnes Foundation in Merion, Pennsylvania, before earning her MFA in printmaking at ETSU in 2007.
Her work is in collections nationally and internationally, as detailed on her artist website. In the early 2000s, Nees was invited to conduct several workshops and presentations to young students in the People’s Republic of China.
“Art is language,” she says. “It speaks through cultures, times and age barriers, suggesting with image what can go beyond the boundaries of words.”
The McKinney Center houses the Jonesborough Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts and boasts of a mission to be “committed to inspiring the people of our area through both the appreciation of and the participation in the arts as a form of personal and collective expression.”
The objective of the program is to “bring the community at large closer together and show as an example to other communities the creative influence that the arts can bring to their quality of life.”
Email Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesborougtn.org or call 423-753-0562.