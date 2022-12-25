ENTER-MUS-HDY-PLAYLIST-PT

Alicia Keys’ first holiday album, ‘Santa Baby,’ is an Apple Music exclusive, but the single ‘December Back 2 June,’ about a love that spans the seasons, is widely available.

 Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

Holiday music is a big business that generates $170 million a year, according to Billboard.

The rulers of the season are Mariah Carey (whose 1994 “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is again topping the charts), Michael Buble (whose 2011 “Christmas” is the biggest selling holiday album of 2022), and the vocal group Pentatonix, who have released their sixth seasonal album, “Holidays Around the World.”

