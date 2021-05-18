KINGSPORT — After two years of planning and hard work, a 100-foot long mural showcasing the pride of the Lynn Garden community is going up on the walls for the whole city to see.
With a grant from the city of Kingsport, the Lynn View Advisory Committee spearheaded an effort to create a mural on the outdoor walls of the Lynn Garden Hardware building. Organizers say the mural was done to showcase the people, businesses, schools and churches of Lynn Garden.
On Saturday, the mural began to go up.
“It tells a story that’s both positive and true,” said Jim Wells, a member of the committee and long-time Lynn Garden volunteer. “It projects realism, emotions and energy. ... This will be the showplace for murals in the Tri-Cities. I think it’s that good.”
ABOUT THE MURAL
The 100-foot-long mural illustrates a brief history of the Lynn Garden community, including such iconic images as the Lynn Garden restaurant, the old Lynn View High School (and Lynx mascot), the Optimist Club’s youth football league, a Pal’s cup, model trains, a golden cross and senior citizens.
It’ll stretch on two outdoor walls of the Lynn Garden Hardware building, essentially directing folks to “the heart of Lynn Garden” — the Lynn View Community Center just up the road, Wells said.
The mural is not one in the traditional sense — where paint is applied directly to the walls. Rather, it’s 40 separate sections of Pellon, a nonwoven material, that will be hung on the walls of the building.
The painting took place inside the hardware building over the past year, so folks did not have to be out in the elements to complete their work.
Joe Pilkenton, a digital artist and sculptor on the Kingsport Carousel project, previously told the Times News he designed the images of the mural on a computer and sent the file to a Philadelphia company, which in turn printed its outline on the Pellon material.
Basically, the fabric is akin to a giant “paint by numbers” mural.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Wells said a number of volunteers helped paint portions of the mural over the past year. He racked up at least 1,500 hours on the project. To showcase the mural, and to discourage vandals, a light has been erected on a nearby pole that will shine on the mural at night.
On a good day, Pilkenton said volunteers can erect four sections of the mural on the walls. Add in the fact that two coats of sealer and a UV coating will also have to be put over the mural, and Pilkenton estimates all of the work will wrap up in about three weeks.
And then the Lynn Garden community can celebrate its mural.
If you’d like to see the work in progress, the mural is located at the corner of Lynn Garden Drive and Walker Street.