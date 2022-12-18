ENTER-MOVIE-MCNAMARA-COLUMN-ZUM

The prime minister (Hugh Grant) and Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) are caught off-guard (and quite by accident) at a Christmas pageant in Richard Curtis’ beloved, polarizing ‘Love Actually.’

 Universal Studios/Zuma Press/TNS

It’s that most wonderful time of the year again, when Michael Buble breathes holiday tunes down the neck of every supermarket shopper, the local Christmas tree lot springs from the mulch of the local pumpkin patch, and people start getting heated about “Love Actually.”

For some, Richard Curtis’ sweet 2003 rom-com collage is as sacrosanct a piece of Christmas canon as “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story” or “Elf.” Memes and TikTok renditions of the film’s iconic moments abound. In 2017, a 17-minute sequel helped raise millions for “Red Nose Day”; a year later, “Love Actually Live” began its annual holiday run.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video