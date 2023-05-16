ROGERSVILLE— Officials with Four Square Inc., a local nonprofit that has been hosting the Rogersville Fourth of July celebration for many years, has released its plans for this year.
Hawkins County Mayor and Four Square Treasurer Mark DeWitte said they hope to host a large fireworks show this year.
“Our plans are to have another outstanding show,” DeWitte said. “Last year was one of the largest fireworks shows that was ever displayed in Rogersville. Some large donations/sponsorships will put us in line to compete for another record-breaking show.”
As part of the Fourth of July festivities, Rogersville Parks and Recreation will host a kickball tournament starting at 10 a.m. for ages 16 and older. They are also planning a three-on-three basketball tournament.
Preregistration is open, and interested participants can call the park office at (423) 272-2345 to sign up. The park is also working to add more events. The Rogersville City Pool will also be open on the Fourth of July from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The annual Rogersville Fourth of July Parade will occur downtown at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring.” Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact parade organizer Melissa Nelson at (423) 921-2410.
As for the fireworks celebration, DJ Ridge Charles will perform in the city park at 4 p.m. and continue until 11:30 p.m. The fireworks display should start around 9:30 p.m.
Four Square Chairman Blaine Jones said the size of the show will depend on donations.
“We hope to have enough funds to pull off another huge show like last year,” Jones said. “It just depends on the donations as to how large we can go. So far, donations have been slow to come in. We are hoping things pick up soon so we can plan another huge fireworks show like we are known for.”
Anyone interested in being a major sponsor for the event can contact Dr. Blaine Jones at (423) 272-3150 or via email at docjones57@gmail.com. Additionally, anyone interested in donating can send tax-deductible donations to the Rogersville Fourh of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.