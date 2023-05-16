firework12.jpg

Four Square Inc. has announced that it will host the Rogersville Fourth of July fireworks show for the third year in a row.

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE— Officials with Four Square Inc., a local nonprofit that has been hosting the Rogersville Fourth of July celebration for many years, has released its plans for this year.

Hawkins County Mayor and Four Square Treasurer Mark DeWitte said they hope to host a large fireworks show this year.

