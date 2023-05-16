ROGERSVILLE— Officials with Four Square Inc., a local non-profit that has been hosting the Rogersville 4th of July celebration for many years, released its plans for this year.
Hawkins County Mayor and Four Square Treasurer Mark DeWitte said they hope to launch a large fireworks show this year.
“Our plans are to have another outstanding show,” DeWitte said. “Last year was one of the largest fireworks shows that was ever displayed in Rogersville. Some large donations/sponsorships will put us in line to compete for another record-breaking show.”
As part of the 4th of July festivities, Rogersville Parks & Recreation will host a kickball tournament starting at 10 a.m. for ages 16 and older. They are also planning a three-on-three basketball tournament.
Pre-registration is open, and interested participants can call the park office at 423-272-2345 to sign up. The park is also working to add more events. The Rogersville City Pool will also be open on the 4th of July from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The annual Rogersville 4th of July Parade will occur downtown at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring.” Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact parade organizer Melissa Nelson at 423-921-2410.
As for the firework celebration, DJ Ridge Charles will perform in the city park at 4 p.m. and continue until 11:30 p.m. The firework display should start around 9:30 p.m.
Four Square Chairman Blaine Jones said the size of the show would depend on donations.
“We hope to have enough funds to pull off another huge show like last year,” Jones said, “it just depends on the donations as to how large we can go. So far, donations have been slow to come in. We are hoping things pick up soon so we can plan another huge fireworks show like we are known for.”
Anyone interested in being a major sponsor for the event can contact Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or via email at docjones57@gmail.com. Additionally, anyone interested in donating can send tax-deductible donations to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.