JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Don’t worry, they don’t plan to tell your mom, but The Heritage Alliance, Create Appalachia and the folks from Vintage Kitchen Cast Iron and Collectibles do plan to teach you all you could want to know about cast iron.
The three groups will host a Cast Iron Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Create Appalachia’s office in Johnson City, 714 W. Walnut St., Johnson City. The event is part of the week-long festival, Taste of Tennessee, that runs through Sept. 21 with events in Johnson City and Jonesborough.
Katie Hoffman and Brett Tiller of Vintage Kitchen Cast Iron buy, sell, trade and restore cast iron professionally, a release on the event said. They will both lead a discussion on selecting the right pans for your kitchen and show you how to clean and maintain your collection — old or new. They’ll also bring their portable cast iron “museum” and share a bit about cast iron history.
The workshop was designed to provide information and insight on everything from family heirlooms to cast iron skillet flea market finds, which you can bring to the workshop. A small selection of cast iron will also be available for purchase.
Tickets for the cast iron workshop are available at www.jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-9580.
Save room for other Taste of Tennessee events
Eats on Main Street Food Tour (Sept. 17)
The festival will kick off with a food tour of Historic Jonesborough from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The tour, aptly named “Eats on Main Street,” will include six stops along Jonesborough’s Main Street with food tastings at each location, the Heritage Alliance website says. Various food items relate to the current businesses and businesses from the Town’s storied past. You can learn about Jonesborough’s history with food, step back in time and enjoy some fondue, experience the legendary pimento cheese that Lavender’s Market used to sell and more. The tour lasts approximately an hour. Tours are available at the start of each hour from 1 to 4 p.m. and require a ticket.
Affrilachian Dinner with Chef T (Sept. 19)
Chef Torrece Gregoirem, or simply Chef T, of the Bristol restaurant, Union 41, will appear at the Langston Centre in Johnson City Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a special Affrilachian Dinner as part of the Taste of Tennessee Festival. The Taste of Tennessee is a weeklong event throughout northeast Tennessee that will highlight Appalachian foodways, the Heritage Alliance website says. Chef T is a culinary artist, entrepreneur and TV personality. In addition to always cooking up a storm, she has appeared on Hell’s Kitchen twice and Food Network’s Big Restaurant Bet. Tickets are required.
Basic Fermenting: Sauerkraut Workshop (Sept. 20)
Please join the Heritage Alliance and Create Appalachia for a workshop on basic fermenting. No experience necessary!
Katie Hoffman, Executive Director of Create Appalachia and Appalachian foodways scholar, will lead a hands-on session on basic fermenting. According to the Heritage Alliance, guests will make a small batch of sauerkraut and Hoffman will share tips for fermenting other veggies, too. Check the website for more info. Tickets are required.
Cast Iron Clinic (Sept. 21)
The workshop will include info on kitchen pans, cleaning techniques and tools and the secrets to seasoning your cast iron. They will also offer estimates on cast iron restorations. Tickets are required.
Taste of Tennessee Festival Showcase & Take the Cake (Sept. 24)
The Taste of Tennessee Festival will end with a Festival Showcase from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24, with vendors, food trucks, live music and demos in the parking lot of the Jonesborough Public Library.
There, the second annual “Take the Cake” competition will begin at 1:30 p.m. Cake will be available starting at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill School for all who bring a donation for the JAMA Food Pantry. The Festival Showcase is free and open to the public.