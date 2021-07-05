KINGSPORT — One person’s trash is another person’s artwork.
In this case, it’s colorful, bottle cap artwork of a turtle, a butterfly and flowers made by a local Girl Scout troop. The girls simply wanted to make a difference with the trash they’ve been picking up throughout downtown and at their home school — Roosevelt Elementary.
Cassie Franklin, the leader of Troop 1083, explains how the eight girls in her troop took it upon themselves to collect the bottle caps and then make the decision to turn the trash into colorful works of art.
“The girls needed to complete a journey before (they did their) Bronze award and the girls wanted to tackle recycling and litter pickup,” Franklin said. “We started picking up bottle caps and the girls would take them home, clean them, and we turned them into art.
The girls of Troop 1083 collected bottle caps for about a month. Then, at two troop meetings the girls spent about three hours washing, sorting, painting and gluing the bottle caps on poster boards. The end result was three pieces of art — a turtle, a butterfly and two flowers.
“We still have bottle caps and we’re up to making more if anybody would like any,” Franklin said.
Lauren Lloyd, age 9 and a second-year junior in Troop 1083, said the work wasn’t hard and the entire experience was a lot of fun. Rising Cadette Elainea Wells, age 11, agreed.
“It’s so fun to make stuff with the troop because we’re all sisters and one family,” Wells said.
Franklin said the effort was a creative way to get kids involved in picking up trash and that maybe it would influence other young kids to be, well, creative.
“I feel like the entire troop put their heart and soul into making the gardens, the art, and really everything we do,” said rising Cadette Holly Franklin, age 11.
After creating the artwork, Franklin reached out to a number of people about the possibility of displaying the pieces. Thankfully, the city of Kingsport took her up on the offer. The three pieces are currently sitting in City Hall waiting to be hung in a proper place.
“The fact that this inspiring group of girls is educating their fellow students about the dangers of litter, especially to our waterways and pollinators, is admirable,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager. “By using everyday items, the creativity reflected in the artwork is awesome, and also a reminder of their dedication and love for the environment.”
Isabella Lyons, 10, a second-year junior in the troop, was excited to hear the artwork would be hanging in City Hall.
“I really think it helps me to experience what it’s like to make trash into beautiful things,” Lyons said.