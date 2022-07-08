BRISTOL, Va. — Local merchants are betting the new Hard Rock casino in Bristol will have a positive effect on the city’s economy as they prepare for its opening.
The new temporary 30,000-square-foot casino is set to open to the public today, and those at some of the hotels, restaurants, stores and other attractions are excited about the potential it may bring to the area. The facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and feature 870 gaming slots, 20 tables and a variety of other gaming options.
Even before the casino opens at the former Bristol Mall, it’s already brought added business to some local establishments.
The Hilton Garden Inn Bristol, which is about 7 miles from the casino, has been housing some of the new attraction’s employees.
Stephanie Daniels, the hotel’s general manager, said employees working to get the casino open have been spread out across several hotels in the Bristol area.
Those staying at the Hilton Garden Inn have had breakfast at the Garden Grill and dinner at the Garden Grill and Bar, she added.
The Hilton Garden Inn has seen an increase in reservations for opening weekend, but Daniels said it is “nothing out of the norm for this time of year.”
“I do foresee an influx of reservations and walk-in traffic once the casino opens,” Daniels said. “We will be closely monitoring that.”
Daniels said she expects the casino to positively impact many businesses in the area.
The Bristol Hotel, a Charlestowne Hotels facility in downtown Bristol, has also housed some casino employees in recent weeks. General Manager Sean Copley said casino employees from out of the area are staying at the hotel as they search for local housing.
“At this time, our reservations for the summer here at The Bristol Hotel are in line with our expectations of a busy summer season in the Tri-Cities,” Copley said.
With more travelers visiting Bristol, Copley said the hotel is in the midst of curating specialized experiences to provide guests, including ways that will make it easy for guests of the hotel to go to and from the new casino.
“Absolutely, we anticipate the casino is going to boost tourism and expect downtown Bristol to pick up throughout the summer and fall, which is great news for The Bristol Hotel and other local businesses on State Street,” Copley said.
At least one State Street business, Southern Churn, will have its products available at the new casino.
Its owner, Karen Hester, said she has been selling homemade fudge to Hard Rock Casino in Florida since 2019 and more recently added to locations in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Gary, Indiana.
Southern Churn is now delivering products to the new Bristol casino. In addition to fudge, Hester said they are also selling several flavors of gourmet malted milk balls.
“We are beyond thrilled with our partnership with Hard Rock Casino and look forward to continued growth in the future,” Hester said. “It’s really exciting how many jobs that Hard Rock is bringing to the area and the great economic impact that it is going to have on Bristol.”
The new casino is also partnering with Blackbird Bakery and Greene’s Seafood.
“To have the ability to showcase seafood offerings on a higher caliber inland is incredibly exciting,” Hard Rock said when it announced its partnership with Greene’s Seafood. “Greene’s Seafood is a 40-plus-year-old business providing Bristol and surrounding areas with their seafood needs for decades.”
Blackbird Bakery’s “fresh, quality ingredients and masterful skills” are the reason Hard Rock said it was partnering with the popular Bristol business. The bakery will provide “new inviting treats that will have your mouth watering for a bite,” Hard Rock said.
Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music is also partnering with the casino.
“The Birthplace of Country Music has been communicating with Hard Rock since they first announced their move to Bristol, and we are looking forward to enjoying a long and lasting friendship,” said BCM Executive Director of Advancement Leah Ross. “A rising tide lifts all boats, and we expect tourists who visit the casino will also visit the museum and our downtown. We hope to work with Hard Rock on future projects that will further align our missions of music.”
In its announcement regarding the partnership, Hard Rock said, “What better partnership for Hard Rock than to embrace the iconic and historical instruments and songs that were influential to the emerging music we know and celebrate today?”
Local vendors play a critical part in the casino’s success, according to the facility’s CEO, Allie Evangelista, who recently spoke at a forum on the economy. Evangelista said the casino will use local bread makers, groundkeepers, restaurants, bedding suppliers and more.
The Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville has also already seen a positive impact from the casino, according to Kristi Haulsee, the airport’s director of marketing and air service development.
Haulsee said a number of casino executives and employees have been flying through the airport frequently.
“We do expect that passenger traffic will continue to increase as the Bristol casino opens and especially as the full Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol comes online in 2024,” Haulsee said.
Airport and casino staffs have been working together to discuss the markets offering the highest potential for the casino, community and the airlines.
Haulsee said the casino has been part of the discussion with airlines since 2020.
“We have been thrilled to be able to share so much great news about our region with the airlines during the past couple of years,” Haulsee said. “The population of the area we serve is growing more or at a similar rate to comparable areas, unemployment rates are extremely low, our workforce is increasing at a higher rate than some of our peers, we have a higher segment of our population with a propensity to travel than a number of our peer markets, our cost of living is below our peers, and we have the first casino in Virginia ... that is associated with one of the most recognized brands in the world.”
Work will continue at the new casino, which is expected to be fully operable in 2024.
When complete, the full casino will feature two hotel towers, entertainment venues, several restaurants, stores and more casino space and games.