KINGSPORT — One local author shared how she incorporates memories of Kingsport into her upcoming novel, “Until Death.”
Megan Lee, known by her pen name London Clarke, has authored eight novels ranging from gothic and romantic suspense to thriller and horror. She lived in Kingsport until she was 13 years old, moving to Washington, D.C. once part of her family relocated up there.
Lee started her journey as an author after her grandfather asked her to write a story about a ghost who lived on their street. His positive reaction spurred her into writing parts of novels in her free time throughout her teen years. After graduating with a degree in music, she went back and got a master’s degree from George Mason University in creative writing.
“I got serious about writing while I was doing a student work visa overseas,” said Lee. “I finished a novel while I was working in Australia and decided to try to publish the book. That was in the [1990s], and it didn’t happen then.”
In 2014, she tried publishing again, but it wasn’t until 2018 that writing under a new pen name and genre brought newfound success. Her love for gothic fiction stemmed from novels such as “Wuthering Heights,” “Jane Eyre” and “Dracula.”
“From the time I was a little girl, I loved reading gothic novels, and I loved tragic romances and images of people ‘wandering the moors,’” Lee said. “Then, while I was living in the United Kingdom for a short stint, I encountered something pretty terrifying in the underground vaults in Edinburgh, Scotland. That made me want to explore what I’d seen and how to avoid seeing it again.”
Lee, now 51 years old, said her latest book “Until Death” is set in 2011 in a Kingsport-inspired town called King’s Lake. Lee based some of the community set-up and culture of the area on what she observed in this region. The description for the novel said the main character “moves cross-country to a run-down rental property in a Tennessee lake community” to start fresh after her husband’s suicide.
“I took a look at how some of the older houses were laid out around Boone Lake and the kinds of places that one might find there,” said Lee. “I used that as my inspiration for the house my main character Hope rents and where she experiences the frightening things that happen to her.”
Lee still spends a lot of time in Kingsport, between visiting family and taking notes and pictures as references for the book. She shared that the people of Kingsport are the most memorable part of the city to her.
“Every time I visited Kingsport growing up, I was just so thankful to be around friendly, welcoming people,” Lee mentioned. “There is a sense of belonging in the town, and although it’s changed a lot over the years, I still feel like I can jump right back in every time I visit.”
What Lee describes as a “labor of love,” she said she loved setting the book in her hometown and portraying it from an outsider’s perspective.
Although the book will not be officially released until Aug. 15, it is currently available for pre-order through Amazon. For more information about the author and her work, visit londonclarke.com/online.