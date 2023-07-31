KINGSPORT — Author Melissa Tilley-Hall drew inspiration from Oak Hill Cemetery and Rothwood Mansion for her recent book releases.

Tilley-Hall, now 43 and retired, is living out her dream as an author. She is a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and lived in Kingsport for the first 30 years of her life, which is where her love for writing began.

