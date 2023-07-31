KINGSPORT — Author Melissa Tilley-Hall drew inspiration from Oak Hill Cemetery and Rothwood Mansion for her recent book releases.
Tilley-Hall, now 43 and retired, is living out her dream as an author. She is a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and lived in Kingsport for the first 30 years of her life, which is where her love for writing began.
“Even talking to my parents, ever since I was able to talk, I loved for people to read to me,” said Tilley-Hall. “My dad can even tell you of times when he would walk past me, and I’d be coloring a coloring book. But I wouldn’t be coloring, I would be scribbling. And he asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ And I said I was writing a book.”
Her debut novel, “Diamonds in the Dark,” was released in January. Tilley-Hall described both of her released novels as a “paranormal ghost romance,” but she said she hopes to expand her writing genres moving forward. The first novel was inspired by visiting her grandfather’s grave at a local Kingsport cemetery before moving to Florida.
“I was visiting my grandfather’s grave at Oak Hill Cemetery there in Kingsport, and this book, it just came to me there,” Tilley-Hall said. “It was years in the making, but my kids moved out. I got married and, you know, moved out, and I didn’t know what to do. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom. So I was kind of lost with who I was. My husband helped, he was like, ‘Okay, why don’t you pursue your dreams?’ And that led up to the release of ‘Diamonds in the Dark.’”
She said, in a lot of ways, bits and pieces from her own life are illuminated through the characters she creates. This includes the stories she was told growing up in Kingsport. Her second novel was released last month.
“In my newest release, ‘Haunted,’ it was inspired by Rothwood Mansion and the stories that I heard growing up in the area that people had told me,” said Tilley-Hall. “It’s totally my own twist; it’s my own warped version.”
Through these novels, Tilley-Hall hopes people will be able to connect with and feel what the characters are experiencing.
“My characters become your friends when you’re reading them, and you start to feel like you’re a part of their life,” said Tilley-Hall. “I don’t enjoy telling you the story; I want you to feel that story. I want it to be real to you. And I want you to feel the emotions that my characters are feeling.”
Tilley-Hall has no plans of stopping her writing journey anytime soon. She is currently working on her third novel, “Hidden Treasures.”
“I’m just getting started; I feel like the best is yet to come,” Tilley-Hall said. “I’m not going to be a one- or two-time author. This is what I plan to do the rest of my life until I can no longer do it.”