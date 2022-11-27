KINGSPORT — When it comes to the world of tarot cards, J.S. Moore is no Fool.
The 48-year-old author has been writing since 2006, with published works ranging from children’s books to biographies of local heroes. But Moore discovered a new passion in 2019, when he began writing guidebooks for his own decks of tarot cards.
Moore and his family share an affinity for playing cards and card games.
”At an early age, I was just exposed to playing cards,” Moore said. “I remember my First Old Maid set had superheroes on the cards, like Doctor Doom.”
Both Moore’s mother and maternal grandmother knew how to decode some of the playing cards’ meanings in their own readings.
“My grandmother could do a counseling session just by revealing cards and what they meant, and it would show an answer to a question,” Moore said. “It can be very therapeutic, like a counseling session with yourself.”
This was what initiated his interest in tarot cards, which are essentially regular playing cards, but with 22 additional cards called the Major Arcana. Each card in the Major Arcana has a different name and meaning, such as the Wheel of Fortune or the Lovers.
“I wanted more depth in my readings than what a 52 card deck offered,” Moore said.
His original love for tarot cards started with the suits, because each suit represented something, or had a correlating meaning. For example, the suit of diamonds represents finances and items that one holds dear, while the hearts, known in tarot as cups, tie to love and relationships.
“It was fascinating to me because the named cards used in tarot come from so many ancient civilizations,” Moore said. “The Major Arcana originated in the Renaissance as part of their own card games, and the Egyptians had their own games from the cards, too.”
Moore began making his own decks of tarot cards in 2019, collaborating with artists and editors from around the world to make unique cards for all people to enjoy.
“I write the guidebooks to be as simple and concise as possible,” he said. “Different parts of tarot appeal to different people.”
But Moore has not had an easy journey to success. Common misconceptions regarding the religious aspects of tarot cards have created an isolating experience for the author.
“It’s kind of sad that everyone is on the same team but won’t acknowledge each other as such,” Moore said.
Despite the obstacles, Moore stays proud of his family history and roots in the Tri-Cities area.
“I am related to the Carter family, and I’m also proud to celebrate my Native American roots here,” he said. “This area has such a rich history that is so often forgotten.”
Today, Moore has written guidebooks for five of his own tarot decks. Earlier this month, he released The Sentient Tarot and Playing Cards, a set of artistically crafted tarot cards that can also be used for the regular, fan-favorite playing card games.
“Tarot works however you want it to,” Moore said. “And if you don’t like tarot, you can enjoy a beautiful deck of playing cards.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Moore’s tarot decks can be found in shops around the Tri-Cities, such as Dilly’s Curiosity Shop in Kingsport and WalkAbout Sally in Johnson City. His cards can also be found on his Etsy Shop, https://www.etsy.com/shop/TarotwithJSMoore. For copies of Moore’s published works and more stories about his delve into tarot, visit understandingapples.com.