KINGSPORT — When it comes to the world of tarot cards, J.S. Moore is no Fool.

The 48-year-old author has been writing since 2006, with published works ranging from children’s books to biographies of local heroes. But Moore discovered a new passion in 2019, when he began writing guidebooks for his own decks of tarot cards.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Moore’s tarot decks can be found in shops around the Tri-Cities, such as Dilly’s Curiosity Shop in Kingsport and WalkAbout Sally in Johnson City. His cards can also be found on his Etsy Shop, https://www.etsy.com/shop/TarotwithJSMoore. For copies of Moore’s published works and more stories about his delve into tarot, visit understandingapples.com.