Local artists capture beauty of Kingsport in Plein Air Art Competition By AVA SHERER Jul 21, 2022

KINGSPORT — The Renaissance Arts Center and Theatre opened its doors to the public Wednesday to showcase artwork from the Plein Air Art Competition.

Kyle Buckland, resident artist at the William King Museum of Art's art lab, hosted a workshop on July 5 during which he shared professional tips.

Over the following three days, Buckland judged the Plein Air Art Competition, where artists were challenged with the task of painting Kingsport through their own eyes.

The resulting paintings were then hung on display in the Renaissance Center's art gallery.

The Renaissance Center dedicated two rooms to the oil paintings. The rooms are located on the second floor. The paintings are available for viewing through Aug. 15.

Artists captured the beauty of Kingsport in the pieces on display.

Local landmarks such as Allandale Mansion, the Greenbelt, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, Exchange Place, Church Circle, Pal's and the Downtown Marketplace were all featured.

Kingsport resident Sally Parker said the "artwork is always really good" when asked what drew her to this particular Fun Fest event.

She went on to say that the art "is really special."