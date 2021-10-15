KINGSPORT — For his next work of art, Joe Pilkenton is sticking with a familiar topic.
Pilkenton, a digital artist and sculptor, is probably best known for his work on the Kingsport Carousel project.
However, he’s also done a number of other high-profile projects in our region: the carved buffalo on display in the Tennessee Welcome Center in Erwin, the mural on the old Lynn Garden Hardware building, and most recently a sculpture of Daniel Boone and his axmen crossing the Holston River.
For his next sculpture, Pilkenton is staying with the historical theme, but this time focusing more on the 30 axmen who helped Boone blaze the Wilderness Trail more than 200 years ago. The name of the piece is the “Axmen of the Holston,” and as the name implies, the axmen will be the prominent feature of the piece.
The finished sculpture will be roughly 7 feet long and almost 9 feet tall and will include all 30 axmen, some holding their axes, coming down the Holston River on horseback with pack mules.
“This one is devoted to the men. It includes Boone and a cross section of people who were involved, including one African-American who was in the group. He was actually a slave, but he still was an axman,” Pilkenton said. “There’s going to be around 10 faces that will be visible, so I’d love to see if anyone is related to (the axmen) because I’d like to put somebody local (in the sculpture). That would be, to me, something that somebody would be really proud of.”
ABOUT THE SCULPTURE
Though it looks like wood, the sculpture is actually made from a high-density foam many companies use for signs and markers. Pilkenton said it carves very similar to basswood and is much more durable. It’s waterproof and won’t shrink or warp, making it ideal for outdoor displays.
“it’s going to be there just the way it is from the day you put it up and I love to carve in it,” Pilkenton said.
Work got underway a couple of weeks ago, and Pilkenton estimates it’ll take him at least two years to complete the sculpture.
If you want to see his work in progress, all you have to do is take a trip to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, where Pilkenton has set up a small carving studio right outside the main entrance.
“I’m doing it at the chamber so people can see what I’m doing and I can explain a little history to people who are moving here ... why people settled (our area) and how they were the beginning of the move westward.”
PREVIOUS ARTWORK FINDS HOME
Pilkenton’s previous work of art of Daniel Boone took him about three years to complete. It stands 4 feet by 8 feet and includes Boone, his axmen crossing the Holston River, and a short paragraph about their mission of blazing the Wilderness Trail.
Earlier this year, Pilkenton announced he would be giving the sculpture away under one condition: that it be displayed in a proper way. Needless to say, someone scooped it up rather quickly.
The story about this announcement ran on a Sunday and by early Monday morning someone from the Daniel Boone Historical Trust had called Pilkenton and pleaded for the sculpture, saying that it would be displayed in its museum dedicated to the founders of our region.
“I couldn’t turn them down,” Pilkenton said.
One of the very next calls for the sculpture came from the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, which wanted to put it on display. With the first one spoken for, Pilkenton and chamber officials worked out a deal for this second one. He agreed to create the sculpture at no cost.
“I’d rather give it to somebody that will use it in the proper way and display it in the proper way than be insulted by offering me a price. There’s no price on this type of gift,” Pilkenton said.
Once complete, the “Axmen of the Holston” will be displayed in the visitors center area of the chamber building for everyone to enjoy, said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of Operations & Talent Development at the chamber. “We first had the pleasure of seeing Joe’s great work at the Kingsport Carousel, and now we are thrilled that he is creating a piece that represents our history for your Kingsport Chamber,” Bennett said.
