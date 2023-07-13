JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Cleveland may not seem a likely place to sprout a country music dream.
Take a closer look and you'll see a smattering of country music pioneers are members of the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland — including Jimmie Rodgers, Johnny Cash, and Dolly Parton.
So, that Cleveland native Erin Viancourt chose country music as her vocation does not appear so far afield as one may at first imagine.
Viancourt, on tour in support of her forthcoming album, “Won’t Die This Way,” will appear at the Down Home in Johnson City on Friday, July 28.
“I moved to Nashville in 2012,” said Viancourt by phone from her home in Nashville. “To me, it’s home, for now. It was a different town 10 years ago. I caught the tail end of the history and its genuine feel.”
Viancourt, who’s debut album releases nationally on Friday, July 21, defines as more than a simple overnight success. She embraces a dream that began in childhood.
“I came here as a little girl with my parents, Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry, and all of that, when I was 10 or 11,” Viancourt said. “I wrote in my journal that someday I was going to sing at the Grand Ole Opry.”
That has not happened yet. Machinations of Music City turn far more deliberately and tediously slow than fans of country music realize. Consider Viancourt. A decade-plus as a resident of Nashville and she’s just now releasing her debut album. Many of those songs, including “Letters to Waylon,” are nearly 10 years old.
But her dreams are as shiny as the silver dollars on Webb Pierce’s 1962 Pontiac on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“I have not played the Grand Ole Opry yet, but I hope to sing on the Opry someday, especially at the Ryman,” Viancourt said. “That means all of it. You’re standing there with all the greats who made country music great.”
Those dreams Viancourt holds? Patsy Cline had them. So did Loretta Lynn. Hank Williams, too. Willie Nelson, yep and he still has them.
“If I could only teleport or transport back to the late 1960s in Nashville,” Viancourt said. “Oh, to be a fly on a neon sign. You know, the Ryman, Tootsies, people living out in the back alley behind Tootsies, trying to get their songs heard.”
Now, Viancourt’s voice does not resemble that of Kitty Wells. No one's does. Neither does she sound akin to Tammy Wynette. (Again, no one does.) But with her own songs, odes to times lived and experiences lived through as with “Should’ve Known Better,” she’s doing as they did in applying her own stamp.
“That one, ‘Should’ve Known Better,’ it’s almost a little too close to home,” Viancourt said. “What I appreciate about that song is the messages I’ve gotten from people who say they can scream it at the top of their lungs to help them get through.”
Perseverance brands more than one song from Viancourt’s debut album. Take declarative title track, “Won’t Die This Way.” Written with Cody Jinks and Kendell Marvel, the song exudes as a rowdy jukebox-jolting declaration of defiance. An anthem, it can easily apply to those who strive to never give up.
“In so many avenues, I remember having that feeling — my avenues of what I was doing with my own life,” Viancourt said. “Like, this is not what it’s going to be.”
Culmination of dreams formulated long ago, Viancourt’s debut album represents more than the here and now. It’s her past, her present, and you betcha, her future.
“Ultimate dream of dreams,” Viancourt said, “the ultimate dream of mine is that I get to make music for a living, that my job is to feel and to create.”