BLOUNTVILLE — Country music classics. Irish melodies lifting spirits. Bassline house DJs dropping the beats.
Northeast State’s Entertainment Technology Department presents the Live Music Nights concert series returning Thursday with live music performances by local and international acts.
All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Technology venue (Room O58) in the Technical Education Complex building on the main campus in Blountville, next to Tri-Cities Airport.
All performances are free and open to the public. The fall season’s artists and performance are:
Thursday
Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires sing the country music classics you know and love. A Northeast State student and country music traditionalist, McNabb sets steel strings to symphony with covers of classic songs by Johnny Cash and Hank Snow among other country titans.
OCT. 26
The internationally acclaimed Paul Brock Band shares Celtic, Irish and global music and dance. A button accordionist and melodeonist, Paul Brock is one of Ireland’s most celebrated traditional musicians and has been at the forefront of Irish music for many years. Joining Brock are musicians Brenda Downling on flute and vocals, two-time all-Ireland fiddle champion Jake James and stalwart musician/composter Denis Carey.
NOV. 10
Musician, singer, songwriter, and Northeast State alumnus Calvin Price performs. Price performs a blend of soul and jazz backed by a cadre of talented musicians. Enjoy the show and support a Northeast State alumnus living the dream.
NOV. 17
Bassline (EDM) Night features house music DJs dropping the funk and the noise to club beats. Last year’s Bassline performances featured rapid-fire fury of light and sound.
All performances are being produced by Northeast State Entertainment Technology students. The shows are open to the public. For more information, email wamacmorran@northeaststate.edu.