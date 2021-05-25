ELIZABETHTON — It is just a couple of weeks until this year’s performances of “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals”, Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, makes its 2021 debut at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This marks the 42nd year of the performances, and this year will be different because the performances will be in June rather than July. The first show is Friday, June 4.
Other than the calendar, the performances will be similar to past years, with the play taking place at the Fort Watauga amphitheater and with a large cast portraying frontiersmen and frontierswomen, Cherokees and Overmountain Men. The cast will portray several events of national significance that took place in the late 18th century on the banks of the Watauga River, on the very ground where the audience will watch the events being retold.
Among the events portrayed is the coming together of community leaders to establish the Articles of the Watauga Association in 1772. Theodore Roosevelt later said these were the “first men of American birth to establish a free and independent community on the continent.”
Another event portrayed in the play is the Transylvania Purchase, where land speculators led by Judge Richard Henderson negotiated with Cherokee leaders to purchase 20 million acres of land in Kentucky and Tennessee. This negotiation sparked a series of Cherokee attacks a year later on the frontier settlements on the Watauga, Nolichucky and Holston rivers. These included a three-week attack on Fort Watauga. Cherokee Chiefs Attakullakulla and Oconostota and Attakullakulla’s son Dragging Canoe all played a large role in the attacks.
“Liberty!” is set in front of a full-scale replica of Fort Watauga, which was used to defend the settlement against attacks from a faction of the Cherokee, led by Dragging Canoe, who opposed the sale. Ultimately, the settlement was successful in staving off the attack and siege of the fort.
The siege of Fort Watauga is the first of two battles portrayed in the play. The second is the Battle of Kings Mountain, where Overmountain Men who had gathered at Sycamore Shoals crossed the Blue Ridge and joined with other patriots in defeating a force loyal to King George atop Kings Mountain in South Carolina in 1780.
In addition to portraying the stories of large groups of people, the play also provides a sharp focus on such individuals as John Sevier, who went on to become the first governor of Tennessee; John Carter and his son, Landon, for whom Carter County is named. The house they built, Carter Mansion, is now protected by Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and is the oldest frame house in Tennessee.
The story of several frontierswomen is also told in the play, including Mary Patton, who learned the art of manufacturing gun powder from her father. Her assistance was crucial in the defense of the settlement during the siege. She also supplied the Overmountain Men with a minimum of 500 pounds of gunpowder for their march to Kings Mountain. The story of “Bonnie Kate” Sherrill is also portrayed. She was one of several young women who had left the fort prior to the 1776 Cherokee attack to milk cows. The women ran back to the fort at the start of the attack, but Sherrill had not been able to reach the gate and, instead, leaped to the top of the stockade and into the arms of John Sevier. A few years later, as a widower, Sevier married Sherrill. She was Sevier’s second wife, but the first first lady of Tennessee. Another wife of a frontier leader, Elizabeth Maclin Carter, was married to Landon Carter. While Carter County was named for him, Elizabethton was named for her.
The performances for 2021 are: Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, and June 11-12; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 17-19 and 24-26. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17 is veterans and first responders night, when veterans, first responders and their guest will be admitted free.
Admission is $18 for adults, $14 for seniors, $8 for students aged 6-17, and free for children 5 and under. Veterans and first responders admission is $9. Friends of Sycamore Shoals admission is $10.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.thelibertydrama.com. Remaining tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of performance until sold out.