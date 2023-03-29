The Leftover Biscuits are made up of performers who originally belonged to other bluegrass, country, and old-time bands. The group’s members are, from left, Dr. Mark Handy, Tammy Martin, Joy Patton and Roger Stamper.
HILTONS, Va. — For Joy Patton, the fiddler in the old-time and bluegrass band the Leftover Biscuits, playing music goes beyond an interest or a talent. It goes back to the roots of her family tree — and maybe even the blood coursing through her veins.
“It’s a matter of pride,” Patton said, describing her deep family music history, which dates back to at least 1910. “You have a lot of people come into this kind of music with no family history, even from outside of the Appalachia area. But having my dad and his dad and Uncle Jones — I don’t know if it’s in my blood or just being raised in it. But it’s just a matter of pride.”
Patton is just one biscuit in the bunch who will take to the Carter Family Fold stage as the Leftover Biscuits on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Like the Carter Family and many others hailing from the Appalachian region, Patton’s bluegrass heritage is certainly a family tradition. She grew up in Sparta, North Carolina, where her father, Fred Roupe, played banjo, and his father, Frank Roupe, played the clawhammer banjo. Meanwhile, her great-uncle, Jones Roupe, played fiddle — all of which led Patton to take up the banjo at a young age.
But it didn’t end there.
Patton eventually picked up the fiddle, which, she says, took her a while to perfect, but it stole her heart and has helped her experience music onstage in a new way.
“I really love the fiddle,” she said, “but I struggled for like 20 years. I fell in love with the fiddle just jamming with people.
“On the fiddle, I think I can hear the full sound more. And when I played banjo, I was tracking the fiddle more. When I do play fiddle, it’s really like we’re playing together. It feels like one big instrument. You play off each other and with each other.”
Patton now plays fiddle for the Leftover Biscuits, a band made up of performers who originally belonged to other bluegrass, country and old-time bands. They may consider themselves “leftovers” from other bands, such as Mountain Park, Tune Town and Fire in the Kitchen, but they came through for the Carter Fold when they were needed — like a hot gravy biscuit breakfast to a hungry traveler.
“(The band) started actually at the Carter Fold,” Patton said. “Someone canceled on them, so they called Mark (Handy), and we put this band together from three different bands. We started playing together, getting a few gigs, and it just stuck.”
Patton is quick to tell you she isn’t the only member with talent in the group.
Dr. Mark Handy is a doctor by day and a banjo player extraordinaire by night. Handy, who is also related to Patton, leads the band, practices medicine in Abingdon, operates a farm and runs an Airbnb. According to the Carter Fold, Handy is also a champion clogger.
Meanwhile, Tammy Martin sings and plays bass. She has performed with other bands, and, according to the Fold, Martin was also a “dear friend and second daughter” to Janette Carter, who helped build the Carter Fold to honor her mother and father, A.P. and Sara Carter. The band also includes the multitalented Roger Stamper on guitar and vocals. He has also played fiddle with Mountain Park.
The Leftover Biscuits plan to serve a hearty helping of dance tunes, Patton said, with a few selections for those only willing to watch the flood of flat-footers take to the Carter Fold floor.
But her favorite part, she said, is watching the troves of dancers ride the wave of energy she and her bandmates feel onstage.
“My favorite thing to play for is a dance,” Patton said. “When dancers are on the floor, they’re the show. We just have a bird’s-eye view. You get a special energy from those dancers on the floor. You feed off each other. It’s just more fun, I think.”
The band aims to record an album in the future and continue playing shows throughout Virginia, North Carolina and beyond, Patton said. But for now, the Leftover Biscuits look to continue as a group of old-time music torchbearers, hoping to pass on the tradition while stopping to enjoy the music as they play on.
“The world goes so fast now, it’s like you’re holding your place. You’re not rushing off with the rest of the world when you’re playing this kind of music,” she said. “You’re just having a good ol’ country time.”