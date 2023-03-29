Leftover Biscuits

The Leftover Biscuits are made up of performers who originally belonged to other bluegrass, country, and old-time bands. The group’s members are, from left, Dr. Mark Handy, Tammy Martin, Joy Patton and Roger Stamper.

 Contributed/Courtesy of Tammy Martin

HILTONS, Va. — For Joy Patton, the fiddler in the old-time and bluegrass band the Leftover Biscuits, playing music goes beyond an interest or a talent. It goes back to the roots of her family tree — and maybe even the blood coursing through her veins.

“It’s a matter of pride,” Patton said, describing her deep family music history, which dates back to at least 1910. “You have a lot of people come into this kind of music with no family history, even from outside of the Appalachia area. But having my dad and his dad and Uncle Jones — I don’t know if it’s in my blood or just being raised in it. But it’s just a matter of pride.”

