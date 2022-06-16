HILTONS — They might be “leftover” but that doesn’t mean the Leftover Biscuits won’t be hot and ready to offer a fresh helping of old-time and bluegrass music at the Carter Family Fold.
The band will perform on Saturday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. for its third-ever show at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.
The Leftover Biscuits is a regional-based band made up of members from several groups that have also performed at the Fold. According to the press release from the Carter Fold, the band is known to get folks on their feet and dancing.
The band’s leader, Dr. Mark Handy, is remembered by many for his performances with Mountain Park Old Time Band as well as Tune Town Old Time. Handy also practices medicine in Abingdon and runs and operates a farm and an Airbnb in his spare time. According to the release, he’s also a champion clogger.
The band also includes Joy Patton (who typically plays the fiddle in the Tune Town band), Roger Stamper (who usually fiddles for the band Mountain Park) and Tammy Martin (from the band Fire in the Kitchen). According to the release, Martin was also a “dear friend and second daughter” to Janette Carter, who helped build the Carter Fold to honor her mother and father, A.P. and Sara Carter, two of the original members of the Carter Family band.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. The venue is located at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org/.