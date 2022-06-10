JONESVILLE — The public will be able to get familiar with Lee County Airport during a fly-in on Saturday.
The event runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., similar to last year’s Fly-In, according to Lee County Farm Bureau Manager Lora Woods. The public can dine from food trucks, enjoy live music and see various aircraft from across the region during the day.
The fly-in also gives pilots from the region a chance to get familiar with Lee County Airport, Woods said, and participating pilots will be eligible for a 10-cent/gallon discount on aviation gasoline.
The airport will see a new 10,000-gallon jet A fuel tank installed sometime this summer, along with the existing 10,000-gallon aviation gasoline tank on site.
The county began work on $117,000 in USDA and Virginia Department of Aviation grants in 2021 to fund the tank and pump system.
When operational, the new tank will allow aircraft to taxi to the pump to refuel. County grant writer Robert Bost said acquiring a refueling truck to ease the process may be the subject of more grant funding efforts.
The county Airport Authority and Lee County Farm Bureau since 2021 have cited the jet fuel tank as key to expanding the airport’s economic development, tourism and public safety roles.
While jet A fuel will allow business jets and turbine- powered helicopters to refuel at the airport, Woods said having jet A capability would make the airport more attractive for air ambulance services looking to forward-base helicopters at the airport.
Another fly-in is being organized for Oct. 1, starting at 9 a.m., with a car show and a possible craft show in addition to food, music and aircraft.