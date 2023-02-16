EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College has announced the formal dedication of the Ashleigh “Stardust” Langbein Memorial Fund scholarship.
A signing ceremony took place on Feb. 3 in Byars Hall at the main campus with the parents of the late graduate in attendance.
Langbein graduated from E&H in 2016 and was murdered Jan. 9, 2017 in Washington County, Virginia. The man convicted of the crime received a 63-year prison sentence.
The ceremony began with welcoming words from Vice President for Advancement Greg McMillan and opening remarks from President Dr. John W. Wells.
Dr. Kelly Bremner, Theatre Department chair, reflected on memories of Langbein as a student.
“I got to know the tiny force of nature that was Ashleigh. In class, her hand was nearly always up; so eager to dig into what we were learning,” she said. “Ashleigh’s energy was a constant in my classroom that semester.”
The fund was initiated in 2020 with the intent of providing support opportunities for theater students to expand their training beyond the college through related workshops and conferences and will help them continue their education while keeping Langbein’s memory alive in the campus community.
Students Madison Harosky and Camille Hoad, both Class of 2024, will have the opportunity to access professional development opportunities through the fund.
“We are so grateful that these funds are being made available to us and our peers, and we know how much it would mean to Ashleigh to be a part of helping us reach our full potential,” Harosky said. “Having heard so many incredible stories about Ashleigh and the person that she was, we know that the students that receive help from these funds will feel her love just like we have during our time so far with the Emory & Henry Theatre Department.”
A memorial walkway, named Ashleigh’s Way, was donated by her family during the Duck Pond renovation in 2019. The park was one of Langbein’s study spots on campus.
In addition, a memorial tree was planted by her sorority sisters at a 2017 Tree of Life Celebration in front of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts, home of the Theatre Department.
At the Feb. 3 ceremony, Bremner said at the beginning of each semester, she takes “a moment with Ashleigh’s tree” to ground herself in the upcoming semester and thinks of her desire to support her students through good times and bad and reflects on the late graduate’s light.
The ceremony concluded with remarks from the deceased graduate’s parents and co-founders of the Ashleigh Langbein Project, Russell and Paula Langbein.
They traveled from Katy, Texas, to attend the signing in honor of their daughter.
“Ashley was a student who created her own path,” Russell Langbein said. “She explored and embraced her uniqueness and wanted to connect in some manner with those she crossed paths with. She saw the light in everyone. We hope this gift will support future students to dig a little deeper in their love of theater and one another as they continue to build their lives.”
ABOUT ASHLEIGH
Ashleigh Nicole “Bear” Langbein graduated from Emory & Henry College in 2016 with a bachelor’s of arts in psychology and planned to continue her education up to the doctoral level.
However, nine days shy of her 24th birthday, Ashley was killed, which a college news release said became a tragic loss for the Emory & Henry community and the world.
She was born in Orlando, Florida, to Navy parents who moved often. She lived in South Carolina, Virginia, California, Hawaii and Texas.
Upon graduating high school, she moved to Hawaii with plans to attend college on the islands. Shortly after her arrival, she received word that she was offered a Presidential Scholarship at E&H and decided to move to Emory to begin classes in 2012.
The release said Langbein quickly became a vibrant and active member of the E&H community.
According to a biography written by Ashleigh Langbein’s parents, “Ash loved theatre and moved toward the dramaturgical aspects in keeping in line with her love of research and facts. She rushed and became a sister in Pi Sigma Kappa and later a member of Alpha Psi Omega.”
Lean more about Ashleigh Langbein on the Ashleigh Langbein Project website.