Ceremony formalizes memorial theater student fund honoring Ashley Langbein

Russell and Paula Langbein, parents of the late Ashley Langbein, sit with Emory & Henry College President Dr. John W. Wells after the formal signing of a memorial scholarship honoring their daughter. They are surrounded by theatre students and the Pi Sigma Kappa sorority. Ashley Langbein, Class of 2016, was murdered a few days shy of her 24th birthday.

 CONTRIBUTED BY EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College has announced the formal dedication of the Ashleigh “Stardust” Langbein Memorial Fund scholarship.

Ashleigh Langbein

The late Ashleigh Langbein, Emory & Henry College Class of 2016 graduate.

A signing ceremony took place on Feb. 3 in Byars Hall at the main campus with the parents of the late graduate in attendance.

