LampLight Theatre is gearing up for the holidays as “Home for the Holidays” returns to the Kingsport theater’s stage. This musical revue of 1940s holiday classics follows a storyline of faith and family, and this nostalgic production will stir up warm memories from Christmases past.
“Home for the Holidays” follows the tale of two young men, Randall Garrett and Clay Starnes, as they leave their families to serve in the war. Like most families during World War II, Randall’s sister and Clay’s fiancé, Julie Starnes, Randall’s mother, Clara, and the rest of the family eagerly huddle around the radio for updates and wait in anticipation for their soldiers’ return. News comes of a surprise attack near the boys’ unit, later named the Battle of the Bulge. A hush falls on the families of these young soldiers.
The annual holiday radio show is put on in honor of the troops, and soldiers’ families are invited to be a part of the live audience.
Performances of “Home for the Holidays” will be held Nov. 13-15, Nov. 20-22 and Nov. 27-29. Show times are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with matinee performances on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and on Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to performances.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 5 years of age and under. A dinner theater option will be available on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner theater are $30 for adults and $22 for students. Reservations may be made by calling the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 or visiting www.lamplighttheatre.com online.