This Christmas, come and visit LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport as it celebrates its 15th anniversary. To mark the occasion, it will be presenting a revival of its heart-warming Victorian Christmas musical, “The Merriest Christmas.”
Beginning Dec. 4, take a journey back in time as carols fill the village streets with the message of hope. Experience a story of unconditional love told through the life of a young orphan girl named Priscilla and her compassion for a lonely old codger by the name of Bartimus Crump.
Presented in traditional Dickens fashion, three messengers bring tidings of joy and prophecy to this lonely old man. Written and directed by Billy Wayne Arrington, the story reveals the true meaning of Christmas as messengers take Crump on an amazing journey to the birth, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The show will run three weekends, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20. Times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups get a discount. Doors will open one hour before the show.
Several precautions against COVID-19 are being enforced at the theater. Masks are encouraged, but not required, for the patrons. All contact points, including seats, are being cleaned frequently. Social distancing is enforced with seating, so you will only be seated with your group. Seating is at half capacity, and therefore limited, so reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are still welcomed.
For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.