LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present the heart-warming Victorian Christmas musical “The Merriest Christmas” beginning Saturday, Dec. 4.
Take a journey back in time as carols fill the village streets with the message of hope. Experience a story of unconditional love told through the life of a young orphan girl named Priscilla and her compassion for a lonely old codger by the name of Bartimus Crump.
Presented in traditional Dickens’ fashion, three messengers bring tidings of joy and prophecy to this lonely old man. Written and directed by Billy Wayne Arrington, the story reveals the true meaning of Christmas as messengers take Crump on an amazing journey to the birth, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“Because of this pandemic, people have experienced great loss and loneliness, just like the character of Bartimus Crump,” said Arrington. “But through the kind gestures of a child, Bartimus is able to find hope. We are living in a hurting world, and this production is a beautiful example of how it is crucial that we reach out to offer hope and compassion to those that feel lost and forgotten.”
The show will run three weekends, Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19. Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups get a discount. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
A special Christmas dinner theater will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11. The dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate both the matinee and evening performance. Patrons may eat after the matinee or before the evening show. Cost for the dinner theater is $30 for adults, $25 for students, and $20 for children under 12. Doors will open for the banquet hall at 5 p.m. Reservations are required for the dinner theater.
As a special thank you, LampLight Theatre is offering pastors one free ticket for the “The Merriest Christmas” (dinner theater excluded) and a free gift. You must call ahead to reserve your seat and mention which church you pastor.
For reservations call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.