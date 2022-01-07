KINGSPORT — Psssst! Guess what? There is gossip going on in Foggy Valley. If you want to find out the latest, make your way to LampLight Theatre to see the Foggy Valley Gang’s new comedy production of “Spillin’ the Tea.” Your favorite characters are back spreading laughter and rumors about some new people who have arrived in town. This madcap production will debut at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport on Jan. 14 and run weekends through Feb. 6.
The ladies of Foggy Valley converge upon the Goodin Family Funeral Parlor for their Ladies Prayer Training Group meeting. A lot of “prayer requests” are shared, especially about all the newcomers who have come to town and the increase in the homeless population. New arrival Christina Lennon is being interviewed for a receptionist position for the funeral home by owner Spoolie Goodin and his sidekick, Rev. Clyde.
Of course, she becomes the topic of discussion of her true motives for relocating to Foggy Valley. She is not the only shady individual who has shown up on the scene. Pat, a disheveled transient, ends up on the doorstep of the funeral home as well. Mama Goodin along with Clementine Hogg (family friend) and Judith Miller (employee) are quick to get on the “party line” to share their “prayer requests” with other like-minded ladies of the community.
Wilfred, the absent-minded and hard-of-hearing butler, seems to ignite the situation even more. Gossip spreads faster than wildfire in Foggy Valley. After people get burned, hard lessons are learned.
Foggy Valley “Spillin’ the Tea” will be presented every weekend from Friday, Jan. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 6, at Lamp- Light Theatre, 140 Broad St., in downtown Kings- port. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for senior adults, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Call for group rates. Doors open one hour prior to the show.
A dinner theater package is available Saturday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate either show. The meal is after the matinee and before the evening performance. Cost for the show and meal is $35 for adults, $33 for seniors, and $25 for students. The dinner will be in the Emporium Banquet Hall adjoining the theater. Doors for dinner open at 5 p.m.
For reservations and more information, contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.
About LampLight Theatre: LampLight Theatre is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) facility designed to provide quality entertainment and promote family and Christian values. The theater is used as a venue for theatrical productions, dinner theater, concerts, conferences and seasonal events. It is offered as a performing arts center to enhance skills of seasoned artists as well as to train new actors and to cultivate their gifts and talents.