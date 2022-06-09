HILTONS — The Knox County Jug Stompers might just make the Carter Family Fold feel like a living room jam session from decades past when the band takes the stage in Hiltons this weekend.
The old-time band will perform for the first time at the Carter Fold in Hiltons on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The band blends string band sounds with blues and mountain music — with the help of their jug band instruments.
The group utilizes the banjo, harmonica, washboard, guitar, banjolele and fiddle to create their bluegrass and old-timey sound. According to the release from the Carter Fold, the band is influenced by various bands and artists of the 1920s and 30s such as Gid Tanner and his Skillet Lickers, Gus Cannon and his Jug Stompers, Howard “Louie Blue” Armstrong, Doc Watson and Leadbelly, among others.
"Few people today recall Saturday night gatherings when the living room rug was rolled back for dancing and neighbors, family and friends all came to unwind from a week of often back-breaking labor," the release said. "Saturday night was the one time of the week they felt they could take a break from farm chores, gardening and doing all they could to live off the land, to relax, visit with neighbors, catch up on community news — and have a little fun. Old and young alike danced to fiddle tunes and listened to ballads brought over from Europe. It was how they kept their culture, traditions and history alive — a way to remember where they came from. This concert will be the first for the Jug Stompers at the Fold, so come on out and welcome them."
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information or for a complete show schedule, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/.