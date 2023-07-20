KINGSPORT — Thursday evening kicks off the Fun Fest Sunset Concert Series at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
This week, Fun Fest shared information to their social media pages to inform those planning to go the concert of the rules and regulations. The following information is based on the graphic shared on Fun Fest social media pages:
Q: When do the gates open?
A: Approximately two hours before showtime.
Q: What can we bring into the concerts?
A: Lawn chairs, blanket, food and drink are allowed. No coolers, alcohol, glass bottles, umbrellas or pets.
Q: Are bags allowed in concert?
A: Fun Fest has a clear bag policy.
The following are approved types of bags:
• Clear tote - plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x12”
• Clear Fun Fest totes that will be available for purchase in the Fun Fest Store
• Plastic storage bag - clear, one (1) gallon, re-sealable
• Small clutch – approximately the size of hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 4” x 6” with or without a handle or strap. Can be carried separately or within an approved plastic bag.
Q: Where should we park for concerts?
A: You may park at the Fort Henry Mall (Kingsport Town Center) and walk to J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The stadium is located on Fort Henry Dr. (right side of the road) immediately past the Eastman Rd. Fort Henry Dr. intersection.
You may choose to park at the Fort Henry Mall or you may turn right at the N. Eastman Rd. intersection and take advantage of available “first come” parking. You can try for any available paid parking in the stadium and Civic Auditorium parking lots as well. This is accessed from Midland Drive off of East Sevier Avenue.
Please remember that the surrounding neighborhoods are residential and be courteous when parking.
Q: Is there handicap parking & accessibility?
A: Dobyns Bennett Stadium – the metal bleachers on the visitor’s side have ramp access and seating for wheelchairs. There are seats next to these spots. Additionally, people can sit where they feel comfortable on the field.
Handicap parking is available, first come/first serve, in the main Dobyns Bennett parking lot in the top section with access from Eastman Road to Midland Drive.
Q: Does weather affect the concert?
A: Fun Fest Events go on rain or shine. Events may need to be delayed due to weather, but we try not to cancel if possible.
In the event of severe weather with thunder and lightning, events will stop or be delayed until we receive the “all clear.” In those extreme cases, please be cautious and return to your vehicle or the nearest facility. Do not wait it out under a tree or around metal fencing, bleachers, etc.