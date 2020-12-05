KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association presented a very special virtual Kingsport Christmas Tree Lighting — honoring first responders, health care workers and lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic — online at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The features the Kingsport Police Department, Kingsport Fire Department and Sullivan County EMS, along with representatives for area health care workers. In addition to holiday messages from throughout the community, viewers will enjoy a glimpse of vintage Kingsport Christmas celebrations, a special musical guest and an appearance from Santa Claus himself.
The Kingsport Christmas Tree Lighting event is sponsored by Century 21 Legacy, Eastman Credit Union, Express AV, Kubota of Kingsport, Marsh Regional Blood Center, Sharon Duncan of Town and Country Realty and Town and Country Realty.
The DKA is a private, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport. The organization’s purpose is to promote Downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and restore its unique history characteristics and beauty.