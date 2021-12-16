KINGSPORT — A couple of friendly mermaids, a family of ducks and squad of sneaky turtles make for some colorful displays on a few of Kingsport’s storm drains.
These bright artistic creations are part of the city’s fourth annual Storm Drain Art Contest — now complete and on full display for everyone to enjoy.
For the past four years, Kingsport sought out local artists and creative minds to paint five storm drains in local neighborhoods to help raise awareness about the importance of protecting our rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife.
Kingsport’s children were at the heart of this year’s campaign as the majority of the painted storm drains were near elementary schools.
“Keep Out Pollution — That’s the Solution” was this year’s message and the city is encouraging the public to visit the drains and witness the art firsthand.
Drain locations and artists include:
• Washington Elementary — Alexandra Sheffey
• Jefferson Elementary — Ashley Roberts
• Kenwood Road — Brenda Barkley
• Roosevelt Elementary — Joel Hammitt
• John Adams Elementary — Kaylee Osborne
“I’m so thankful I was chosen to participate in Kingsport’s storm drain art contest,” said Ashley Roberts, artist of the drain at Jefferson Elementary. “It was an honor to give back to my community and to ... give back to my former school system. “I had a fun time designing it, painting it and spending time with my mom during it.”
Several of the artists got the opportunity to see their message in action, as children from the nearby elementary schools and neighborhoods would stop by to visit.
“While painting my mural, I have enjoyed interacting with the people and especially the children,” said Brenda K. Barkley, who worked on the Kenwood Road drain. “I feel in getting one child to ask questions I have accomplished my goal, to promote awareness about the ongoing problem of pollution and how it affects a lot of different areas.”
This year’s storm drain art contest saw many families being brought together, showing how powerful it can be when we work with others.
“Getting to share my art with my family and the community was a great opportunity to express just how connected we are. I got to work with Teresa Sheffey, my mother-in-law, who I have not gotten to see much due to the pandemic,” said Alexandra Sheffey. “I got to see the children play at the nearby school with their teachers and even had strangers stop by to say hello. I felt joy as they all cheered me on and talked about art and the message.”
With the success of the fourth year of the storm drain contest, the Stormwater Department plans to hold the contest again next year.
“I was really excited to have drains painted at four elementary schools this year,” said Amanda McMullen, stormwater quality control technician for Kingsport Public Works. “My hope is that teachers will take their students outside to gather around the drain and talk about water pollution.”