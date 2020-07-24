KINGSPORT — As children prepare to head back to school, two local women have created an art contest to encourage young people to wear masks.
The Tri-Cities Marvelous Masks Youth Art Competition launched last Sunday and will run through this Sunday. The competition invites children to design a cartoon or drawing with a message that encourages mask usage.
“If kids can see that wearing masks can be helpful and can keep them in school, allow them to go to school, I think that’s the message that we want to transmit,” said Joy Eastridge, one of the contest creators. “If everyone will wear a mask faithfully, then life can resume with some kind of normalcy.”
Getting creative
Eastridge, parish nurse at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, created the art contest with Subhashini Vashisth, chemical engineer and group leader in corporate innovation at Eastman. With two daughters attending Kingsport City Schools, Vashisth has been concerned about young people not wearing masks.
Vashisth and Eastridge decided that an art contest would be a creative way to help children view mask-wearing more positively.
“It’s a big behavior change when you have to wear a mask all the time,” Vashisth said. “So we, as adults and parents, if we can encourage the kids to wear masks, maybe we can change their mind and maybe influence that behavior.”
Entering the contest
The competition features two categories: one for elementary students and one for middle and high school students. Participants should submit an original cartoon or drawing with a pro-mask message.
Three prizes will be awarded in each category, Vashisth said. Winners will receive a $25 Target gift card for themselves, along with a second gift card for the teacher of their choice.
“This is encouraging the charity behavior, as well, that, ‘OK, you did the hard work; you get a gift card, but here’s one that you can share with your teachers,’ ” Vashisth said. “And with schools reopening, I’m sure everybody needs back-to-school shopping funds.”
The deadline to enter is midnight Sunday. A high-resolution photo of the entry should be emailed to [email protected].
Judges will select the winners based on several criteria, including creativity and message.
“I think art really communicates, and especially for children who may not read that much that the CDC has to say, but they can see a cartoon and relate to that,” Eastridge said. “So that’s our goal is just to help kids understand a little bit better and be able to relate to the positive message that a mask can send.”