featured Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary From staff reports Dec 14, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Participants in the 2021 TubaChristmas concert pose for a photo. This year’s event will take place Monday at the Renaissance Center. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU.Mullins started the event in 2013.This year’s concert will take place at the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. Registration for players begins at 4 p.m. and rehearsal at 4:30. The concert will begin at 6.This concert is free and open to the public.Preston Light is the co-coordinator for this event. Light is the assistant professor of tuba and euphonium at Tennessee Tech University.Steph Frye-Clark will be a guest conductor. Frye-Clark is the associate professor of tuba and euphonium at ETSU.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Euphonium Steph Frye-clark Tuba Renaissance Center Hannah Powell Symphony Hunter Mullins Kingsport Tubachristmas Preston Light Mullins Music School Musical Instruments University Concert Recommended for you ON AIR