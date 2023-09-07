On Thursday, Sept. 7, Marina Waters, on behalf of the Kingsport Times News, gifted the Birthplace of Country Music Museum with FBI files the Times News obtained on the famous blues singer and Kingsport native, Walter "Brownie" McGhee. BCMM Curatorial Manager Erika Barker (pictured above at left) hosted Waters on the Museum Talk radio show to discuss the FBI files and the life and legacy of Brownie McGhee. McGhee was a famous blues musician who was questioned by federal agents after performing at venues in New York that were known for Communist activity in the '40s and '50s. He performed throughout the country and also appeared on the Andy Griffith show and Family Ties and made other film appearances throughout his career. Today McGhee is a permanent feature (pictured above) in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol.

