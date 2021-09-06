KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Theatre Guild has a new executive director and a new performance for its 2021 season.
John Kaywood officially took the helm of the KTG last week, replacing Tina Radtke, who left the position about three months ago. Kaywood hails from Johnson City and has a degree in theater from East Tennessee State University.
He started performing at Sullivan South High School at age 18, playing the Storyteller in “Aladdin.” Fast-forward to the present day when Kaywood took part in his 107th production playing Tom Wingfield in “The Glass Menagerie.”
“John has several years of theater experience. He majored in theater and he’s directed several shows including ‘West Side Story,’” said Teresa Helms, vice president of the KTG. “He’s taken to (the job) like a fish to water and we’re just truly happy to have him.”
A CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP
For more than two decades, Radtke has been part of the Kingsport Theatre Guild, both on stage and off, beginning as a community member and rising to the role of executive director.
From auditioning for “A Christmas Carol” and having one speaking line to becoming the arts education director with KingsportARTS, Radtke took the love she held for the theatre and ushered in a whole new group to grow their love for it as well, Helms said.
“Tina has made her debut, left her mark and leaves a legacy as she steps off one stage and onto another to take on new roles,” Helms said. “Thank you, Tina, for what you have brought, not only to the stage, but to the lives of those who took it with you. You will be missed, always appreciated, and deserving of a standing ovation.”
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
For its first performance of the 2021 season, the KTG is putting on “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Kingsport Renaissance Center theater with Abi Bell of Kingsport making her directorial debut. Performances are taking place the next two weekends:
Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.
Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.
For tickets or more information, email [email protected] or visit kingsporttheatreguild.square.site.
Last year, the KTG canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Helms said, she hopes the season will be able to continue.
“Since the numbers are rising, we’re not sure we’re going to have a season,” Helms said. “You will have to wear a mask and social distance between families. We’re going to push through and do this show and see what comes next.”