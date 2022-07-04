The 20th annual Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition recently held its judging for the 2022 season.
The judges, who have extensive backgrounds in photography, were chosen by Ann Fortney, creator and organizer of the contest.
Fortney said she picks the judges based on their expertise and tries to change the judges every year.
“I want the participants in the contest and everyone to understand when their photographs are being judged they are being judged by the best,” said Fortney.
Fortey noted that the judging is not “a piece of cake” for the judges.
“There were ties in every category. It happens every year,” she said. “That is the kind of talent we have in this competition. We have had to break ties in every category almost every year.”
The 2022 judges were Mark Freeman, Jim Goodwin, Jared Patrick, Paul Pope and Jeffrey Sturgill.
Eighty-three participants entered 489 photographs this year, the third-highest amount since beginning the event.
The exhibition portion of the event is now hanging at the Kingsport Renaissance Center on East Center Street.
“Every one of the photos are hanging, and the ribbons are also hanging with the winning photos,” said Fortney.
Nearly $3,000 was awarded this year to the First, Second, Third Place, Best of Show, Jerry Penley “I Love the Blue Ridge/Appalachian Region” Award and People’s Choice winners. There were 163 honorable mentions. Winners are listed by level and category below.
YOUTH: 1st Place — “Spring Babies” by Peyton Lingerfelt; 2nd Place — “Do You Mind?” by Madison Sartain; 3rd Place — “Walk in the Park” by Madison Sartain; Honorable Mentions — Peyton Lingerfelt, Megan Starnes, Caitlyn Checchi, Madison Sartain and Carson Crouch.
AMATEUR NATURE COLOR: 1st Place — “The Good, Bad, & Ugly” by William Meekes; 2nd Place — “Summertime Promises of Yosesite” by Steven Jarrett; 3rd Place — “Stumpy Lake Sunset Reflections” by Tim Pennington; Honorable Mentions — Stan Ricker, Cheryl Humphrey, Michael Starnes, Gregory Hurd, Bill Watkins, Christy Peters, Elle Sartain and Michael Barrett.
AMATEUR NATURE MONOCHROME: 1st Place — “Fleeting Window” by Bill Watkins; 2nd Place — “Spirit” by Julie Byers; 3rd Place — “Fire Fox” by Stan Ricker; Honorable Mentions — Michael Starnes and Michael Barrett.
AMATEUR PICTORIAL COLOR: 1st Place — “Truckin” by Bill Watkins; 2nd Place — “Gnome Trails” by Robert C. Murray; 3rd Place — “Azalea Mountain Pass” by Michael Starnes; Honorable Mentions — Julie Byers, Michelle McFarland, Michael Starnes, Christy Peters, Kelly E. Heaton, Tim Pennington, Kathy Wilson, Elle Sartain, Eric Crouch, Crystal Ramirez, Grace Juodaitis, Michael Barnett, Janina Peltier and Chris Peltier.
AMATEUR PICTORIAL MONO-CHROME: 1st Place — “Where Dinos Roam” by Janina Peltier; 2nd Place — “Into the Past” by Janina Peltier; 3rd Place — “Where Walking Trees Go” by Christy Peters; Honorable Mentions — Michael Starnes, Kim Mickow, Nancy Crumley, Tabatha Harlow, Mary Alice Basconi, Kelly E. Heaton and Eric Crouch,
AMATEUR CARRIE PENLEY SPECIAL THEME “SONGS”: 1st Place — “She’s a Butterfly” by Beverly Meekes; 2nd Place — “Intergalactic by Beastie Boys” by Janina Peltier; 3rd Place — “Whooo Are You? by The Who” by Michael Starnes; Honorable Mentions — Michael Starnes, Kim Mickow, Angelina Ward, Beverly Meekes, Christy Peters, Carrie Whetsell, Elle Sartain, Helen Johnston, Rebekah Hunt and Janina Peltier.
PROFICIENT NATURE COLOR: 1st Place — “Nature in Motion” by Bud Shinall; 2nd Place — “Cataloochee Dawn” by Bud Shinall; 3rd Place — “Last Days of Autumn” by Charles Edwards; Honorable Mentions — K. Michelle Jenkins, Sherry Roberts, Pam Conley, Charles Edwards, Rob Storrs, Lynn Crumley, Tina Graham, John Downey, Debbie Ramey, Jim Cook, Joey Rutherford, James Price, Regina Shinall, Sarah Smith and Hector Ramirez.
PROFICIENT NATURE MONO-CHROME: 1st Place — “Standing in Awe” by Pam Conley; 2nd Place — “Watching and Waiting” by Pam Conley; 3rd Place — “Trees 1: Jack’s Creek Series” by Rob Storrs; Honorable Mentions — Pam Conley, Laura Webb, Jim Cook and Regina Shinall.
PROFICIENT PICTORIAL COLOR: 1st Place — “Photographer” by Eric Donahue; 2nd Place — “Burrowing Owl” by Charles Edwards; 3rd Place — “Sunset at the River Course” by Lynn Crumley; Honorable Mentions — K. Michelle Jenkins, Bob Soyars, Rick Currie, Charles Edwards, Sandra Keen, Lynn Crumley, Frank Renault, Tina Graham, John Downey, Regina Shinall, Bud Shinall, Michelle Harless, Marie Bennett and James Price.
PROFICIENT PICTORIAL MONO-CHROME: 1st Place — “Old Cowboy” by Rick Currie; 2nd Place — “Sweet Java” by Bob Soyars; 3rd Place — “The Shape of Light” by Pam Conley; Honorable Mentions — Bob Soyars, Pam Conley, Rob Storrs, Sandra Keen, Joey Rutherford and Bud Shinall.
MASTERS NATURE COLOR: 1st Place — “Morning Glow” by Belinda Bridwell; 2nd Place — “Mother and Chick” by Belinda Bridwell; 3rd Place — “Nature Repeats Itself” by Mark Roberts; Honorable Mentions — Mark Roberts, Terri Campbell and Jim Rigsby.
MASTERS NATURE MONOCHROME: 1st Place — “Chapel Rock (infrared) by Terri Campbell; 2nd Place — “Heart of Stone” by Terri Campbell; 3rd Place — “Starstruck” by Terri Campbell; Honorable Mentions — Mark Roberts and Terri Campbell.
MASTERS PICTORIAL COLOR: 1st Place — “Amis Shares its Splendor” by Jim Rigsby; 2nd Place — “Sunflowers of the Smokies” by Belinda Bridwell; 3rd Place — “White lilies” by Jim Rigsby; Honorable Mentions — Mark Roberts and Terri Campbell.
MASTERS PICTORIAL MONO-CHROME: 1st Place — “Contemplation” by Mark Roberts; 2nd Place — “Crisp Point Lighthouse” by Terri Campbell; 3rd Place — “Teringua 1903” by Terri Campbell; Honorable Mentions — Mark Roberts and Jim Rigsby.
PROFICIENT/MASTERS CARRIE PENLEY SPECIAL THEME “SONGS”: 1st Place — “Isn’t She Lovely” by Belinda Bridwell; 2nd Place — “Thunderstruck by AC/DC” by Mark Roberts; 3rd Place — “Jump by Van Halen” by Belinda Bridwell; Honorable Mentions — Pam Conley, Rob Storrs, Lynn Crumley, Laura Webb, Joey Rutherford, Michelle Harless, Tina Graham and Jim Rigsby.
BEST OF SHOW: “Morning Glow” by Belinda Bridwell
JERRY PENLEY “I LOVE THE BLUE RIDGE/APPALACHIAN REGION” AWARD: “Hideaway” by Terri Campbell. This is Terri Campbell’s fifth straight win in this category.
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD: “Let’s Take a Boat Ride” by April Grenti.