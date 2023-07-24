KINGSPORT — Jennifer Sensabaugh opened the first and only selfie museum in Kingsport almost a year ago. Since its opening, she has welcomed hundreds of guests into Celfie, located on Commerce Street.
She was inspired to open Celfie after a friend introduced her to the idea three years ago. Selfie museums offer settings or interactive experiences to capture eye-catching moments. These locations have been popping up around the country for years as part of a social media trend.
“Time went on and I just kept thinking about it, and I just decided to go for it,” said Sensabaugh. “I just thought it would do really, really good here. You know, because it's in the big cities, but nowhere here. So I thought, okay, that would be great.”
According to Sensabaugh, Celfie has over 20 backdrops for people to take pictures with. From pink angel wings to a royal red throne, visitors can pick up a selfie ring light and start photographing.
“Pictures don't do justice,” Sensabaugh said. “Like online and what people have posted, you've got to come in and see it because you will love it.”
Sensabaugh enjoys getting to set the scenes and put together memorable moments for people to capture; she said it gives her the opportunity to be creative and express her ideas.
“I get to be creative and then other people get to enjoy it,” Sensabaugh said. “And the fact that people just when they come in, they have so much fun. Everybody's just so happy when they come in and I just love that.”
Earlier this month, Celfie hosted a pop-up kitten cafe with adoptable kittens from the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County. Eight kittens were adopted from the event, and the funds raised covered spay and neuter costs for 16 animals.
They have also hosted teen nights, pet nights, brunches and participated in this year’s Fun Fest block parties. She is excited to host a Barbie-themed event the first weekend of August following the release of the latest movie. While not all the details are yet confirmed, she hopes to host something for both kids and adults to enjoy.
“I'm gonna have some giveaways, and then I'll have some items for sale like T-shirts and different kinds of things, and I'll have some food. Everything's gonna be Barbie-oriented and cute.”
The business is only accepting online bookings at this time. Celfie is located at 215 Commerce St. beside the new King City Distillery.
Tickets are $20 for one hour of photographing inside the selfie museum. For more information about Celfie and upcoming events, visit https://www.celfiemuseum.com/.