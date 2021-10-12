KINGSPORT — When Kingsport’s Office of Cultural Arts (OCA) put out a national call for artists for the 13th annual Sculpture Walk, artists all across the country responded.
That’s why this year, the OCA was able to bring eight new sculptures to downtown Kingsport. Though sculptures have been delivered and installed through- out the month of October, the official opening of the exhibition will happen later this month.
“With an artist from New Jersey and an artist from Key West, Florida, we are proud that we can bring a diverse group of artists to exhibit in the show,” said Hannah Powell, coordinator for the Cultural Arts program. “Our department strives to not only highlight the local talent that we have in the Kingsport area, but we also like to import various artists’ work to share diverse creativity with the community of Kingsport.”
Two of the artists are new to the exhibition, while two of the artists have exhibited in Kingsport before.
“For those who really enjoyed C.R. Gray’s ‘Popsicles’ at the Kingsport Farmers Market, I’m sorry to report the sculpture has been replaced,” Powell said. “The good news is, it has been replaced by another one of the same artist’s treasures that is perfect for the market location: ‘Watermelons.’ ”
Jim Gallucci is also returning, this time bringing two arches: one at City Hall, “Monarch Migration,” and one on the corner of East Market and Commerce Street, “A Flock of Blackbirds.”
Powell hopes that those visiting art galleries like Cindy Saadeh, Suzanne Justis and Up Against the Wall will find his blackbirds arch to be a nice touch to the artistry found on Market Street.
New artist Nathan Leslie comes from North Carolina.
Three of his sculptures can be found along the downtown strip of Broad Street.
Two of the sculptures, “Family” and “Growth,” will be at the intersection with Main Street, and his third one, “Joy,” is a pop of color in the City Hall garden along Church Circle.
The other new artist is Mary Angers of New Jersey. Angers brings a sculpture called “Twisted” at Broad and Center streets that resembles the line structure found in the Noland Plan for the city.
Her second sculpture, “Timeless,” can be found on Broad Street at its intersection with New Street.
The official opening of the exhibition is Oct. 23, with a reception at City Hall, 415 Broad St. Shuttle rides to view the sculptures will begin at 10 a.m. Maps will also be provided for those who prefer to walk. Charlie Brouwer, guest juror, will be visiting to share his insight into the artwork he chose for show.
For more information on the Sculpture Walk, visit www.EngageKingsport.com or call (423) 392-8414.