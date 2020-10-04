KINGSPORT — The Model City is seeking professional, regional artists to paint murals on two overpasses along the Kingsport Greenbelt. The project will consist of two murals, although more could be added in the future. The suggested theme for the murals is vintage Kingsport or nature you would find along the Greenbelt.
“The Greenbelt is widely used by the Kingsport community, and this project is a great way to brighten the overpasses that the bikers, pedestrians and joggers pass under,” said Hannah Powell, cultural arts program coordinator.
The two overpasses up for consideration are at Eastman Road and Clinchfield Street.
Artists may submit entries for one or both, but they must indicate which overpass they wish to decorate. One artist will be chosen to paint each overpass.
Applicants are also encouraged to research the overpasses included in this project.