City seeking artists for downtown mural project

Check out this new mural adorning the side of the Dobyns-Taylor building in downtown Kingsport. The artwork was painted by Sam Tallent, middle, for his Eagle Scout project. Tallent is posing with Jonathan Hounshell, left, who served on Tallent’s project committee, and Hannah Powell, the cultural arts program administrator for the city.

 Matthew Lane — mlane@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — The Model City is seeking professional, regional artists to paint murals on two overpasses along the Kingsport Greenbelt. The project will consist of two murals, although more could be added in the future. The suggested theme for the murals is vintage Kingsport or nature you would find along the Greenbelt.

“The Greenbelt is widely used by the Kingsport community, and this project is a great way to brighten the overpasses that the bikers, pedestrians and joggers pass under,” said Hannah Powell, cultural arts program coordinator.

The two overpasses up for consideration are at Eastman Road and Clinchfield Street.

Artists may submit entries for one or both, but they must indicate which overpass they wish to decorate. One artist will be chosen to paint each overpass.

Applicants are also encouraged to research the overpasses included in this project.

The chosen artists will be compensated $2,500 for their work, and paint for the project will be paid for by the city. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. For more information about the project, refer to the RFQ at http://bitly/rfq-mural/.