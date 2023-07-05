KINGSPORT — A year ago, Anthony Salas loaded up his Honda Civic and drove 12 hours from his childhood home in Lynn Garden to Connecticut to start his new job with ESPN.
His passion for film started as a child, watching VHS tapes of movies like “Toy Story” at dinner. As for sports, he grew up playing basketball and other sports with his friends.
Educational background
Salas spent his whole life in the Tri-Cities. He is a graduate of Sullivan North High School. He also attended Northeast State Community College at the Blountville and Bristol campuses studying entertainment technology. In 2022, he graduated from ETSU with a degree in media and communication, focusing on Radio-TV-Film.
Throughout college, he was involved with organizations like Buc Films that gave him real film experience. He served as a screenwriter for local competitions and helped with production and development of films made by the group.
“Personally, [Buc Films] gave me some of the best friends that I've ever had,” said Salas. "But it gave me most of the principal experience before getting into the business professionally on how to operate when it comes to making a film."
Salas worked for ESPN during summer 2021 as a film production intern, which eventually led him back to the company after graduation. Starting full-time was his first time being on-site for the job since his internship took place during COVID-19. At 25 years old, he currently works as a production assistant and archival producer for ESPN Films and ESPN+ Original Content.
Working with ESPN
Starting the job, Salas arrived with 25 to 30 other new employees to the work campus. They got a tour of the facilities, including the SportsCenter Studio on the first day. He recalled the awestruck feeling of realizing this is where he’d now be working.
“Sometimes you'll catch yourself still going back to the feelings on that first day of like, ‘Wow, this is what we do, this is where I work,’” Salas said. “Especially when you see athletes walking into the cafe and stuff that we have. It's easy to take for granted if you sort of lose sight of some things.”
Salas works on ESPN’s flagship “30 for 30” documentaries, searching through the archives for specific sports footage and editing promotional material. The “30 for 30” series was recently submitted for consideration for the Primetime Emmys, and official nominations for the awards are set to be announced July 12.
Looking through this footage, Salas said he gained a new perspective about sports and sports history. Sharing the footage in these films allows those stories to live on past their initial filmed date.
“You're kind of looking at a preservation of history, both on different levels,” Salas said. “When I go to request something to be digitized or old film tape, that itself is a preservation, but also in being able to put it into these films to tell these stories.”
With passionate fans, he understands the kind of responsibility it takes to cover those kinds of topics. His favorite parts of the job are being able to tell the stories of the featured individuals and seeing how the stories impact people.
“When we look at sports, the thing that makes sports unique is not necessarily just the fact that it's unscripted and it happens,” mentioned Salas. “But, it's the closest thing in a way that we get to humans doing supernatural things. And to be able to tell the stories, to add to that sort of mythos is something that's really invigorating.”
Oscar-nominated work
Salas also worked on production for the recently awarded Best Documentary Short at the Tribeca Film Festival, “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games." The short film was one of about 60 films accepted out of thousands for the festival.
According to Salas, the documentary emphasizes the “hidden history” of the contribution young Black girls made to uphold musical traditions through hand games.
“I was happy to happen to help them provide one of those modern threads that connect what these young girls have contributed to, and probably one of the more prominent examples,” said Salas.
Based on the Tribeca win, the film also qualifies for an Academy Award. He shared about his excitement for the Oscar qualification as someone who has always been invested in film.
“I grew up always hearing about Tribeca, always wanted to be a part of Tribeca. Film Festivals are a lifeblood of this industry and keeping everything going, keeping things prominent, as well as being an outlet for expression,” Salas added. “So to win, to just partake was crazy. But to win as it was impeccable to feel that, to be like, ‘Wow, we had a hand in making something that that is a symbol of excellence.’”
Hometown pride
Even in the midst of the awards and accolades, Salas still calls Lynn Garden a refuge and a defining place for him and his own accomplishments.
“Coming from where I come from, it defines [my accomplishments] almost more coming from Lynn Garden,” said Salas. “The families of all of my best friends still live there, a lot of my friends still live there. It's not perfect, but it's such a wonderful community that's filled with a lot of great people. I wouldn't be who I am or where I am without being in that environment.”
He also offered simple parting advice to anyone interested in pursuing this type of career — follow your heart.
“When I was a kid, I was playing a lot of video games, watching a bunch of movies and things, but anything is possible," Salas said. "So stay with it, keep the passion burning, keep the fire going. If you do that, and keep a clear head, you can do anything you want to accomplish.”