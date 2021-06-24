The Kingsport Fire Department reminds citizens about the fire and safety hazards of consumer fireworks.
Fireworks are illegal in the City of Kingsport. City ordinance prohibits the manufacture, use, discharge, possession or sale of fireworks within the city limits.
Did you know that two out of five fires reported on the Fourth of July are started by fireworks, more than for any other cause?
The good news is you can enjoy your holiday and the professional fireworks in Kingsport downtown on July 3 at 9:45pm.
Fireworks safety tips:
• Leave fireworks to the professionals. Do not use consumer fireworks.
• The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals.
• After the firework display, children should never pick up fireworks that may be left over; they may still be active.
• Fireworks can cause severe injuries; sparklers burn at around 1200 degrees, hot enough to cause third-degree burns.
• More than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.
• Burns account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms seen in the month around July 4.
• Half of the fireworks injuries seen at emergency rooms were extremities: hand, finger, or leg. One-third were to the eye or other parts of the head.
• Children ages 10–14 had the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than one-third (36%) of the victims of fireworks injuries under age 15.
• Sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries. –Source NFPA.org