The Fall 2020 Couch Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, has recognized Kingsport’s Stephen Newton with the “Best Writer” award for Documentaries 30 to 60 Minutes in Length.
Newton’s film, “One Night in January: Counting the Cost of Homelessness,” was also a semifinalist in the Best Director category at the festival.
The 54-minute feature documentary, filmed mostly in Tennessee, examines the causes and consequences of U.S. homelessness, and showcases nonprofits that are helping to stem the tide by providing temporary shelter, food and medical care for millions of destitute Americans who suffer from extreme poverty and homelessness in the richest country in the world.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, “One Night in January” was released with an online premiere in April 2020.
The virus and its effects threaten to increase homelessness by as much as 40 percent as unemployment and eviction numbers continue to soar. For more information, and to watch the film for free, visit thehomelesscount.org.