KINGSPORT — Starting this week and continuing through the weekend, the annual Kingsport Book Fair will be open for business.

From Thursday through Sunday, shoppers can visit the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center, where they can browse books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and more high-quality items.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you