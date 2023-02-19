KINGSPORT — Starting this week and continuing through the weekend, the annual Kingsport Book Fair will be open for business.
From Thursday through Sunday, shoppers can visit the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center, where they can browse books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and more high-quality items.
The event marks 62 years of donating money to local literacy programs. This year, the Literary Council of Kingsport joins the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport as sponsors, sparking hopes that the book fair will have one of its strongest years yet.
The event will kick off Thursday with the famed Pre$ale, in which customers get first pick of the vast inventory of items for sale. Admission is $10 cash, which goes toward a numbered admissions ticket used to control crowding in the event space. The Pre$ale will take place from 5-9 p.m., which includes a special shopping window for students and educators, who can pay $5 for admission with school ID.
After the Pre$ale, everyone can enter free of charge. The book fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as 12:45 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The half-price sale begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday and the $10 Bag $ale begins at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
As with previous book fairs, purchases of $25 or more can be paid with cash or major credit cards, while purchases under $25 are cash only.
Each item donated to the book fair is individually priced, sorted and organized in the event facility. Last year, the Kingsport Book Fair used more than 2,000 recycled and reused boxes from previous book fairs to store the inventory, which is all locally pre-owned and donated.
The books for sale range over dozens of genres. From fiction to religion to art and coffee table books, there is something for every reader. There are also regional interest books, which include texts about hiking the Appalachian Trail and the FoxFire series, among others.
Much of the event’s success is credited to its many volunteers, who help to set up, tear down and keep the book fair up and running for customers. Organizers are still seeking volunteers for various shifts before, during, and after this year’s event. The shifts are as follows:
From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, help is needed for moving and organizing the boxes to prepare for more volunteers to unload them. Students are welcome.
On Thursday, volunteers are crucial for the first shift, as they will be unboxing all of the inventory. The first shift is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but could be shorter depending on the number of helping hands. The second Thursday shift is from 4:30-9, during which volunteers will assist with tickets, admission and overall operations.
Friday and Saturday offer three shifts each. The first is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the second from 12:30-5, and the third from 4:30-7.
To finish the sale and pack up any remaining inventory, there are three shifts available on Sunday. The first is from 12:30-3 p.m., the second from 2:30-5., and the final shift starts at 4:35 p.m. and will continue until all inventory is packed and loaded onto the trailer.
To volunteer, text volunteer name(s), contact information and preferred shifts to (423) 967-7135. For more information about the Kingsport Book Fair, call (423) 967-7135, email KingsportBookFair@gmail.com, or visit the Kingsport Book Fair Facebook page.