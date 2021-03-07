Submitted by Donna Bird
Kingsport Art Guild has issued a call for entries for the 55th Appalachian Art Show — a juried show featuring fine art from the Appalachian Region.
Artists ages 16 and older are invited to submit work completed in the past two years for the juried show and exhibit. The artwork must be the artist’s own original composition and meet requirements of the contest. A complete list of guidelines, fees, prizes and instructions for online entry are available at www.kingsportartguild.com. The deadline for entry is March 21.
The show will be exhibited in the Main Gallery on the second floor of the Renaissance Center in Kingsport from April 5 through May 17. No formal reception will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. The presentation of winners will be announced at a later date.
Jurors for the 2021 contest will be Laken Bridges and Annamarie Buchanan.
Bridges is an artist-educator living in Northeast Tennessee. She engages a multi-media studio practice that includes printmaking, book arts, drawing, soft sculpture, installation, and digital photography. Her research prioritizes an examination of social issues relating to class, gender and race. She has exhibited work in solo, juried and invitational shows at both a national and international level. She has been director of higher education at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, since 2018 where she coordinates adult educational programming and manages Art Lab, the museum’s 16,000-square-foot educational and resident artist facility.
Buchanan is a curator of contemporary fine art and craft at the William King Museum of Art. She is a visual artist that uses drawing and mixed media to explore empathic and spatial relationships with the abject body, particularly the feminine body. She realized the need to spark conversation about such social injustices after being a house manager for a women’s resource center. After that, Buchanan began working closely with local women’s aid shelters. The cathartic process that art has to offer is present in the process of Buchanan’s work and she hopes to bring that catharsis to others. She realized a need to revamp art programs in her community and in 2016 developed an arts outreach organization called Arts2Grow on her college campus. Arts2Grow reached out to local Girl Scout Troops, Masonic Homes and partnered with the Alma Community Arts Center in an effort to revitalize art within the area. Through art and activism, Buchanan hopes to get people thinking about the ways they themselves can make an impact in their own communities. Her work has been in several publications including “See Spot Run,” “Pine River Anthology,” “LUMINA” and “Paper Darts.” She has also exhibited her work at Kai Lin Gallery, Fe Gallery, Flora Kirsch Beck Gallery and Clemson University.
Details about the annual show are available on the Kingsport Art Guild website at www.kingsportartguild.com.