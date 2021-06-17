WISE – Kids kept the midway busy and Old MacDonald’s Farm petting zoo hopping at the VA-KY District Fair Wednesday.
Kids of all ages and their parents enjoyed sunny skies and temperatures in the 70’s at the Shelcy Mullins, Sr. Fairgrounds during Wednesday’s Kids Day. Fair Committee member Karen Mullins said Tuesday’s opening also saw good weather as fairgoers enjoyed the Auto World Demolition Derby and the Miss Virginia-Kentucky District Fair Pageant.
Thursday is Senior Citizens Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with free admission. Seniors will be able to ride a bus along the fairground area to see exhibits and entertainment as the bus makes its way to a ceremony recognizing them.
Thursday includes ATV riding at the fair track at 5 p.m.; more SEBRA Bull riding at the Horse Arena at 7 p.m.; and the first of three concert nights at Main Stage. Mississippi East opens at 7:30 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by Folk Soul Revival.
Friday’s events include Motocross Racing at the fairground track at 5 p.m. and the 4H Youth AG Show at 6 p.m. Concert night features Mix-Tape 80’s Tribute Band with shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Saturday means one-price rides from noon to 6 p.m. for $10, and the Horse Show at the Arena at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s concert night features “American Idol” contestant Alex Miller opening at 6:30 p.m., with Shenandoah taking the stage at 8 p.m.
For more fair information, visit online: - http://www.vakyfair.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/vakyfair